Katy ISD Tops Forbes List of Best Texas Employers  

KATY [August 31, 2020] – It’s no surprise that Katy Independent School District is a highly sought after place to work, and now Forbes has ranked the district as the second best employer in the state of Texas. In fact, Katy ISD is the only school district in Texas to be included in the list of top 25 employers.

“The foundation of our District’s success is the talent, dedication and hard work of our teachers, staff and school community — all of whom contribute to supporting and educating our nearly 84,000 students, every day of the school year,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ken Gregorski. “As superintendent of this great school district I am honored to be working alongside such an outstanding team,” added Gregorski.

Forbes collaborated with market research company Statista to identify those organizations most liked by employees for the second annual ranking of America’s Best Employers by State. The list is divided into 51 rankings – one for each of the 50 states in the U.S, plus the District of Columbia – and was compiled by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. The surveys took place between October 2019 to May 2020.

This is the second time that Katy ISD has made the list. In 2019, Katy ISD ranked #22 on the Forbes list of employers for Texas. To read the full Forbes article visit America’s Best Employers by State.