Houston Hospice Appoints New President & CEO

HOUSTON – Houston Hospice, Houston’s oldest, largest, independent nonprofit hospice, is proud to announce that Rana McClelland has been appointed President & CEO, as of September 1, 2020. She brings 20 years of nonprofit and for-profit hospice and palliative care experience to the position. With this appointment McClelland will be the fourth leader in the organization’s 40-year-history.

McClelland joins Houston Hospice from Compassionate Care Hospice where she served as Regional Executive Director, Florida Operations. Prior to this, she served as National Vice President of Palliative Medical Associates for VITAS Healthcare.

In her role, McClelland will work closely with the board of directors and leadership team to oversee the nonprofit’s strategic objectives across its 10-county service area. She is also responsible for ensuring the necessary infrastructure is in place to support the needs of the growing hospice care population. Currently, 71% of patients are 65 years old and older; 26% are between the ages of 35 and 64; 2% are between the ages of 18 and 34; and 1% are 17 and under.

McClelland’s appointment is in conjunction with the retirement of Jim Faucett, Houston Hospice’s past President & CEO. Over the past 11 years, Faucett has increased the inpatient hospice capacity to 33 private rooms by raising the necessary funds for a 3rd floor and has seen the organization provide 1,200,000 days of care for 35,000 people across the Greater Houston area.

“I am excited about the future of Houston Hospice. I know we will continue to do important work that is valued by our community,” said Faucett.

Houston Hospice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides compassionate, end-of-life care to patients and families across 10 counties in the Greater Houston Area. Established in 1980, we are the oldest, largest, independent, nonprofit hospice in Houston and a proud member of the Texas Medical Center. For more information visit www.houstonhospice.org.