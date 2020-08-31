Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Harris County Until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harris County until to 8 p.m. today. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 113 to 117 degrees will be possible. Extreme heat and humidity will increase the chance of heat-related illness and everyone should take precautions to avoid exhaustion.
What you should do:
STAY COOL!

  • Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.
  • Always remember to LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK for children and pets in vehicles.
  • Stay in an air-conditioned building as much as possible.
  • Avoid direct sunlight.
  • Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
  • Check on those most at-risk twice a day.
  • Bring pets inside and provide plenty of water for them to drink.

Extreme heat for a long period may put a strain on the electric grid. To reduce strain to the grid during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., it is recommended that you set your air conditioner at 78°F if possible and avoid using large appliances.

STAY HYDRATED!

  • Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat.
  • Drink more water than usual.
  • Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
  • Remind others to drink enough water, especially when outdoors.

STAY INFORMED!

