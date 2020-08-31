Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Harris County Until 8 p.m.

What you should do:

Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.

Always remember to LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK for children and pets in vehicles.

Stay in an air-conditioned building as much as possible.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on those most at-risk twice a day.

Bring pets inside and provide plenty of water for them to drink.

STAY COOL!

Extreme heat for a long period may put a strain on the electric grid. To reduce strain to the grid during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., it is recommended that you set your air conditioner at 78°F if possible and avoid using large appliances.

STAY HYDRATED!

Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat.

Drink more water than usual.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water, especially when outdoors.

STAY INFORMED!