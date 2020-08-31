Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Harris County Until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harris County until to 8 p.m. today. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 113 to 117 degrees will be possible. Extreme heat and humidity will increase the chance of heat-related illness and everyone should take precautions to avoid exhaustion.
What you should do:
STAY COOL!
- Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.
- Always remember to LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK for children and pets in vehicles.
- Stay in an air-conditioned building as much as possible.
- Avoid direct sunlight.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Check on those most at-risk twice a day.
- Bring pets inside and provide plenty of water for them to drink.
Extreme heat for a long period may put a strain on the electric grid. To reduce strain to the grid during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., it is recommended that you set your air conditioner at 78°F if possible and avoid using large appliances.
STAY HYDRATED!
- Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat.
- Drink more water than usual.
- Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
- Remind others to drink enough water, especially when outdoors.
STAY INFORMED!
- Stay updated on local weather forecasts and tips from trusted partners such as National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Public Health, and ReadyHarris.
- Learn the symptoms of heat illness.
Where you can learn more:
- Beat The Heat Tips: Harris County Public Health
- Extreme Heat Safety: Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
- Local Forecast: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston