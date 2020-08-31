COVID-19 Outbreak in Heritage Park of Katy Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility

Multiple COVID-19 related deaths and cases are under investigation

Houston –Harris County Public Health (HCPH) in partnership with the Texas Health and Human Services (HHSC) are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Park of Katy Nursing and Rehabilitation facility. HCPH’s initial investigation of this facility began on May 24, after three individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and were reported to HCPH. As the regulatory agency for healthcare facilities, HHSC has also began working with the facility.

Sadly, to date, there have been 14 deaths (four confirmed COVID-19 deaths and ten pending medical record review). Based on our current records, five residents and staff members are actively being monitored by HCPH for COVID-19. HCPH issued public health control orders to the facility to ensure compliance with infection control & prevention, to track viral transmission of virus causing COVID-19 and COVID-19 related deaths. HCPH is continuing to work with HHSC and other state entities in this investigation.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death. To keep loved ones in nursing homes and or long-term facilities safe and to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, it is important that community members continue to take active prevention measures including limiting visits to these types of facilities.

To date, there are 105,757 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston/Harris County and 1,319 deaths. We can all contribute to stopping the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face-coverings, practicing social distancing (6ft/2m or greater), washing hands often and disinfecting regularly touched surfaces.

For updates on COVID-19, including case counts, health tips, fact sheets, and other community resources, visit www.ReadyHarris.org and the www.hcphtx.org.