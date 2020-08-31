Community: Harris County Sheriff’s Office Announces Hurricane Laura Relief Effort Supporting Louisiana’s First Responders.

Aug. 31, 2020 – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office today announced the first phase of the agency’s Hurricane Laura relief effort, which will focus on getting much needed supplies to Louisiana’s first responders and their families.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, all five Sheriff’s Office substations will serve as collection sites for those able to donate water, non-perishable food, tarps, electrical generators and other supplies that are in high demand in parts of Louisiana that were devastated by Hurricane Laura last week. The donation sites will be open both days from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the goal of making an initial delivery to those in need by the weekend.

“When Hurricane Harvey struck our community three years ago, our Louisiana neighbors rushed to our aid and worked at our side as long as we needed them,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Now, it’s our turn to support our friends. We know that first responders are unable to take time off from work after a disaster to take of their own families, so we’re going to step in and give them all the support we can muster during their time of need.”

The following supplies are in high demand and will be collected during this initial supply drive:

COVID-19 PROTECTION SUPPLIES

• Hand Sanitizer

• Facemasks

ROOFING SUPPLIES

• Roof Tarps: Water-resistant, reinforced, UV resistant, min. 20’x15’

• Lumber: 1×2 or 2×2 – 8’ or longer

• Galvanized Nails: 2 1/2”

• Deck Screws: 2 1/2” star head

• Button Cap Nails

ELECTRICAL SUPPLIES

• Portable Generators: 3kw to 5kw

• Empty Gas Containers: 1 to 5 gallons (must be clean)

• Generator Oil: 4-cycle 1-quart containers

• Outdoor Extension Cords: – 20’ to 50’ #10 or #12

FOOD & DRINK

• Non-Perishable Foods

• Water or Beverages: Must not require refrigeration

• Baby Food or Formula

•

HOUSEHOLD SUPPLIES

• Personal Hygiene: Liquid soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, combs, brushes, adult diapers

• Diapers & Baby Wipes

• Household Cleaning Supplies

• Trash Bags: Heavy-duty contractor bags 30 to 50 gallon

• Duct Tape

• Paper Goods: Plates, toilet paper, paper towels

• Plastic Cups & Dining Utensils

• First Aid Kits

• Topical Antibacterial Ointment

• Bandages & Band-Aids: Waterproof

• Mosquito Spray

• 3’x3′ Cardboard Boxes or Plastic Tubs with Lids

PLEASE DO NOT SEND: Clothing, Perishable Food, or Furniture.

Donation sites include:

Cypresswood Substation

6831 Cypresswood Drive

Spring, Texas 77379

Humble Substation

7900 Will Clayton Parkway

Humble, Texas 77338

Wallisville Substation

14350 Wallisville Road

Houston, Texas 77049

Clay Road Substation

16715 Clay Road

Houston, Texas 77084

Tomball Substation

23828 Tomball Parkway

Tomball, Texas 77375