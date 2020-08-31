Band of Brothers/Sisters of the American Legion Supports Community of Lake Charles

22nd District Department of Texas Rallies Texas Posts to Respond

Katy, Texas (August 31, 2020) – Within 24 hours of Hurricane Laura’s hit to the Southern Louisiana region, the American Legion Posts in Texas began mobilizing support and a convoy crew to head to devastated Lake Charles to deliver water, tarps, food, and cleaning supplies. A contingent of posts in Houston Posts 52, 77, 164, 319, 416, 490, and 521 joined into collecting and staging for the trip on Saturday.

The American Legion Post 164 in Katy announces it will be in full operation to receive supplies today (Monday) August 31, 2020 starting at 9am to 6pm until no longer needed. A follow-up convoy trip from the 22nd District is planned for September 5th. A planned blood drive is also in development.

Location: American Legion Post 164 – 22125 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, Texas

Donation Dates and Hours: M-F from 9am to 5pm starting August 31st thru September 4th

Supplies needed: tarps, water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, cleaning items, diapers and baby formula, and clothing for all ages.

** monetary donations and volunteers to staff the reception center are greatly appreciated

Contact: Harry Woodstrom via e-mail: HarryWoodstrom@LegionPost164KatyTx.org or by phone at 281.615.3320

Combined American Legion after-action video “Band of Brothers and Sisters”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zip4l_jF0zo (7.20 min.)

Facebook live stream report as supply truck hits Louisiana border:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=796423197765964 (2:45 min. commentary by Andy Valadez, PR Officer, American Legion Post 164)

“This is what the American Legion does based on our four pillars of veterans, national security, Americanism and youth programs. We rarely ask for help ourselves and we thank the Texas contingent of the American Legion for being first on-scene to help the Lake Charles community of veterans and their families,” said Byron K. Comeaux, State Commander of the Louisiana American Legion.

The American Legion Post 164 in Katy meets every 4th Wednesday starting at 6:30PM for a social mixer and then business meeting at 7:30PM at 22125 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, Texas. The gathering is open to current members and new prospective members. The post plans to feature guest speaker legendary painter Ken Pridgeon, U.S. Air Force Veteran, September 23rd to discuss his paintings of Killed-In-Action (KIA) in Texas and his gallery Fallen Warrior Portrait Gallery. Mr. Pridgeon painted the post’s namesake Jonathan D. Rozier (KIA) who attended Katy High School.

The American Legion was founded in 1919 in Indianapolis, Indiana and has gone on to create an illustrious history established on four pillars – Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth.

The American Legion Jonathan D. Rozier Post 164 is one of the most active posts in the Greater Houston area and part of the 22nd District American Legion in Texas comprised of 13 posts through-out our region. To review a complete schedule of activity of American Legion Post 164, please visit: www.LegionPost164KatyTX.org