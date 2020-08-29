Testing Helps Protect You and Your Family from COVID-19

New HCPH Mobile Test Site Locations for August 31-September 5

Houston – You could have COVID-19 and be spreading it to your family and friends without even knowing it! About 40% of infected people have no symptoms, so get tested to know if you need to protect the people around you. It’s now quicker to get tested and to get your test results back, available in 2-5 days.

There will be 6 mobile locations, open Monday-Saturday and closed 1 day. Children can be tested at mobile sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. Keep the authorization code to show at the test site. All locations are drive-through, so sites may need to close temporarily due to extreme weather.

Mobile locations for August 31-September 5, Monday-Saturday.

Thompson Elementary School 12470 Walters Rd, Houston, TX 77014

Closed Tuesday, September 1

Pirates Bay Waterpark 5300 E Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Closed Wednesday, September 2

George Bush Park- Fun Fair Positive Soccer20150 Westheimer Pkwy, Houston, TX 77082

Closed Thursday, September 3

Sam Houston Race Park 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064

Closed Friday, September 4

M. O. Campbell Education Center 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032

Closed Wednesday, September 2

San Jacinto College – North Campus 5800 Uvalde Rd, Houston, TX 77049

Closed Saturday, September 5

The two stationary sites in Pasadena and Cy-Fair are still offering Surge Testing, with greater testing capacity and quicker test results, in 2-5 days. These sites also have extended hours from 4-8 pm one day a week: Tuesdays in Cy Fair at Pridgeon Stadium and Thursdays in Pasadena at San Jacinto College Central Campus.