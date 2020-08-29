Public’s Assistance Needed to Find Next of Kin

August 27, 2020

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate you publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE

ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

The information follows on the next page:

CUPERTINO GARAY – Hispanic Male, 62 Years: Mr. Garay died in the 8100 block of Sealey Drive in Houston, TX on 08/10/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-3365.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/72783)

JORGE LUIS FIGUEROA – White Male, 61 Years: Mr. Figueroa died in the 9000 block of Mills Road in Houston, TX on 08/10/2020. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML20-3367. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/73053)