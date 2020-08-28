Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards $15.7 Million in Local Park Grants to Texas Communities

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved just over $15 million in competitive local park grants to help fund projects that will create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 30 community parks across the state.

The grants, allocated to local government entities, appropriate state and federal funding dedicated for the acquisition and/or development of public recreation areas and facilities in Texas on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, all grant-assisted sites must be dedicated as parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public.

The commission, which administers the local park grants program for the state of Texas, awarded projects in various categories based on community population size and scope.

Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are reserved for cities having populations exceeding 500,000, with projects in three communities receiving grants. The Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are dedicated to funding park projects in municipalities under 500,000 and the commission-approved awards to projects in 15 communities. The Small Community Recreation Grants are for park projects in towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to 12 communities.

For more information about the local park grants program, visit the TPWD local park grants page.

The grant funds awarded are listed below by region:

Central Texas

The city of Belton is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Heritage Park at the Leon River project. Proposed developments include trails and facilities, dedicated open space, native landscaping, habitat restoration, interpretive signage, multi-purpose ballfield, dock, pavilion, dog park and a covered pier.

The city of Brenham will receive a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Brenham Family Park project. Proposed developments include trails and facilities, native landscaping, picnic facilities, restrooms, a parking lot, road expansion and lake development.

The city of Luling will receive a $150,000 small community grant for its Edgar B. Davis Northside Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, exercise equipment, basketball court, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, multipurpose ballfields and site furnishings.

The city of New Braunfels is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its New Braunfels Sports Complex project. Proposed developments include a playground, trails and facilities, multiple sports fields, dedicated open space, native landscaping, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, bird blinds, a pavilion, an amphitheater and site furnishings.

The city of Nolanville is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its Monarch Park III project. Proposed developments include playground elements, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, pavilion, sports fields and courts, site furnishings, restrooms and a trail.

The city of San Saba will receive a $150,000 small community grant for its San Saba Mill Pond Park project. Proposed developments include a splash pad and signage.

The city of Taylor is the recipient of a $107,351 small community grant for its Percussion Park project. Proposed developments include musical playground equipment, native landscaping, a shade structure, trails and site furnishings.

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

The city of Celina will receive a $150,000 small community grant for its Old Celina Park Signature Playground project. Proposed developments include a playground utilizing universal design.

The city of Cedar Hill’s Parks and Recreation Department will receive a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Virginia Weaver Park project. Proposed developments include a pool, splash pad, and site furnishings.

The city of Comanche is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its Swimming Pool Enhancements project. Proposed developments include swimming pool renovations and upgrades.

The city of Duncanville will receive a $749,805 non-urban outdoor grant for its Armstrong Park Kidsville and Splash Park project. Proposed developments include an all-inclusive playground, splash pad, picnic facilities, site furnishings and a shade structure.

The city of Fort Worth is the recipient of a $1,500,000 urban outdoor grant for its Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge project. Proposed developments include native landscaping, habitat restoration, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, site furnishings, restrooms, trails, a parking lot and a marshland boardwalk.

The city of Haltom City is the recipient of a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Broadway Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, splash pad, native landscaping, basketball court, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, pavilion, sports seating and viewing areas, site furnishings, restrooms, trails, a parking lot and an open lawn area for general play.

The city of Mabank will receive a $141,266 small community grant for its Mabanks Veterans Memorial Park project. Proposed developments include an inclusive playground, exercise equipment, native landscaping, picnic facilities, tactile experience panels, maze, sign language and Braille signage, and other sports courts.

The city of The Colony is the recipient of a $400,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its West Shore Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, native landscaping, habitat restoration, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, kayak launch, pavilion, site furnishings, shade structure, trails, a parking lot, pollinator habitats and an open lawn area for general play.

East Texas

The city of Buffalo will receive a $150,000 small community grant for its Harriman Park project. Proposed developments include an all-abilities playground with a perimeter fence, walking trail, butterfly gardens, native prairie restoration, pavilion, picnic facilities and erosion control.

The city of Center is the recipient of a $150,000 small community grant for its Perry Sampson Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, native landscaping, basketball court, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, pavilion, site furnishings and a shade structure.

The city of Sulphur Springs will receive a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Pacific Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, splash pad, exercise equipment, native landscaping, multi-purpose ballfield, basketball court, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, pavilion, site furnishings, shade structure, lawn games, restrooms, trails, a parking lot, and an open lawn area for general play.

Houston

The city of Bayou Vista is the recipient of a $140,000 small community grant for its Bayscape Park project. Proposed developments include swimming pool renovations and upgrades.

The Clear Lake City Water Authority will receive a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Exploration Green Phases 5 and 3b project. Proposed developments include bike trails and facilities, dedicated open space, native landscaping, habitat restoration, interpretive signage and a parking lot.

The Harris County Precinct will receive a $1,500,000 urban outdoor grant for its James Driver All-Inclusive Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, splash pad, exercise equipment, native landscaping, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, multi-purpose ballfield, pavilion, site furnishings, horseshoe and washer pits, lawn games, trails, a parking lot and other support facilities.

Panhandle

The city of Cactus is the recipient of a $400,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Cactus Park Improvements project. Proposed developments include a baseball field, volleyball court, other sports fields and courts, native landscaping, restrooms, concession stand and sepak takraw court.

The city of Littlefield will receive a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its City of Littlefield Aquatic Center and Park project. Proposed developments include a swimming pool and aquatic complex.

The city of Post will receive a $150,000 small community grant for its City of Post Splash Pad project. Funds will support further development of City Park.

The city of Quitaque is the recipient of a $53,183 small community grant for its Quitaque City Park project. Proposed developments include a playground and pavilion.

Rio Grande Valley

The Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department will receive a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Santa Rosa Community Park Improvements project. Proposed developments include a swimming pool, splash pad, native landscaping, basketball court, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, pavilion and trails.

The city of Edinburg is the recipient of a $606,617 non-urban outdoor grant for its Chapin Road Hike and Bike Trail project. Proposed developments include bike trails and facilities, native landscaping, site furnishings and a parking lot.

Hidalgo County will receive a $1,223,357 urban outdoor grant for its Sunflower Memorial Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, splash pad, exercise equipment, baseball field, softball field, basketball court, soccer field, picnic facilities, pavilion, site furnishings, shade structure, trails, a parking lot and other support facilities.

The city of Palmview will receive a $300,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Palmview Nature Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, trails and facilities, exercise equipment, dedicated open space, native landscaping, basketball court, picnic facilities and shade structures.

The city of Rio Hondo is the recipient of a $650,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Rio Hondo Boat Ramp Park project. Proposed developments include a playground, exercise equipment, native landscaping, habitat restoration, interpretive signage, picnic facilities, kayak launch, bird blinds, dock, pavilion, restrooms and trails.