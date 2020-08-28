Sens. Cruz Issues Statement in Response to the Resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement in response to the announced resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:

Sen. Cruz with Prime Minister Abe in October 2019. Photo Credit: Cabinet Public Relations Office.

“I am saddened to hear that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is resigning due to health reasons. In the last eight years, he has countered the Chinese Communist Party’s expanding influence and has been the strongest Japanese prime minister to do so since 1946. He has called for Taiwan’s inclusion in international organizations and he has also rebuilt much of the Japanese military, which, thanks to his leadership, is now doing military exercises with our allies Australia and India. Prime Minister Abe has also met with the threat posed by North Korea with strength.

“Last year, I had the privilege of meeting with him one-on-one during my Indo-Pacific ‘Friends & Allies Tour.’ During that meeting, we talked about communist China’s expanding influence, Japanese investment in the F-25 fighter craft – which is manufactured in Texas – and how both the United States and Japan benefit from the trade and friendship between our two countries.

“I wish Prime Minister Abe the best as he closes this chapter, and I look forward to seeing the friendship between the United States and Japan continue to blossom in the years ahead.”