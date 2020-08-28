Sen. Cruz: Texans Stand Ready to Help Our Louisiana Neighbors

Surveys Hurricane Laura storm damage, participates in joint press conference with state and local officials

ORANGE, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today surveyed the damage left after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southeast Texas with Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Gov. Greg Abbott, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Following the aerial tour and meeting with federal, state, and local officials, Sen. Cruz participated in a joint press conference to discuss the recovery efforts.

WATCH: Sen. Cruz Provides Update on Hurricane Laura After Surveying Damage in Orange, Texas

During his remarks, Sen. Cruz said:

“Texans all across the state, Texans here in southeast Texas are breathing a giant sigh of relief right now. This hurricane could have been much, much worse. We just completed an aerial tour of the region and the damage is much more contained than prior hurricanes have been. Obviously, our hearts are heavy for our neighbors in Louisiana. We toured some of that damage as well. The damage in Louisiana is significantly greater, but given the magnitude of this storm, it could have been so much worse.

He continued, commending the cooperation between local, state, and federal officials:

“One of the realities in Texas when it comes to hurricanes is this was not our first rodeo. We have experience with natural disaster. And at this point, we have county judges and mayors and state officials and federal officials who have come together and dealt with tragedy from Hurricane Harvey to Imelda to Rita to Ike. […] We have such terrific cooperation at the local level, the state level, [and] the federal level. All of us have been talking to each other. Talking to the governor, repeatedly. Talking to the White House. Yesterday, I talked to the Secretary of Homeland Security. You’ve got the federal government, state, and local, all working hand in hand.

Finally, Sen. Cruz praised the generous Texas spirit and commitment to help those affected by the storm:

“Every time we face a disaster or even a disaster somewhat averted, I’m inspired to see how Texans step up and help each other. How Texans help their neighbors. Help them out of harm’s way. Help clean up the mess. And help them get back on their feet.

“It’s exactly the Texas spirit that even though there are folks hurting here, that one of the first thoughts is we’re going to help our neighbors in Louisiana. I think that’s who we are as a state, and that’s who we are as a nation.”

Still photos of the aerial tour may be viewed here. Sen. Cruz’s full remarks may be viewed here.