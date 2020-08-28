 Libraries Present Online Demonstrations For Craft & Hobby Enthusiasts  

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of virtual, craft- and hobby-themed video demonstrations to introduce people to new hobbies and activities, and to give current crafters inspiration and new ideas.

Because of social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer virtual craft and hobby activities online this fall, so that they can be viewed from the comfort and safety of home.

These demonstration videos can be viewed by selecting “Virtual Programs” on the “Classes and Events” tab on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – and finding the programs on the dates listed.

The September schedule is as follows:

“Let’s Learn Origami” – Wednesday, September 2

Discover how these delicate art forms are made by twisting and folding paper into unique shapes. Learn how to make whimsical shapes such as an owl.

“DIY Knot Necklace” – Wednesday, September 9

In this video tutorial, learn how to create a fun necklace using only a series of knots.

“Hammered-Flower Prints” – Monday, September 14

In this video tutorial, learn how to make unique flower prints using fresh flowers, a hammer, and a piece of fabric.

“Guitar Basics: Reading Bar Chords” – Tuesday, September 15

In this video tutorial, build on the basics of playing the guitar. Learn how to read bar chords on the guitar.

“Pet Photography Basics” – Tuesday, September 15

In this video tutorial, get tips on how to take pictures of pets with a digital camera.

“Book-Page Rose” – Wednesday, September 16

In this video tutorial, library staff will demonstrate how to make a paper rose using pages from an old book and some hot glue.

“Paint-Chip Crafts” – Friday, September 18

In this video tutorial, learn how to create simple arts & crafts projects that can be done with paint-chip samples from a hardware store.

“Introduction to Reading Sheet-Music Basics” – Monday, September 28

This video tutorial will cover musical symbols that indicate pitch and timing. Learn how to recognize a treble clef, base clef, tonal notes on a staff, sharps and flats, eighth-, quarter-, half-, and whole notes, and rests.

The videos sessions are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

For more Fort Bend County Libraries DIY videos, visit the library system’s YouTube channel — https://bit.ly/FBCLYouTubeChannel.