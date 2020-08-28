Libraries Offer Online Children’s Activities In September  

Because of the COVID-19 social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is continuing to offer children’s programming virtually this fall, so that families can participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Videos of Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, Preschool Story Time, After-School Breaks, and Middle School Programs will be posted on the FBCL website each week.

Age-appropriate stories, songs, and puppet shows are featured in the Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, and Preschool Story Time videos. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays – Mother Goose Time (infants 1-12 months of age)

Wednesdays – Toddler Time (1-3 years of age)

Thursdays – Preschool Story Time (3-6 years of age)

Families of toddlers and preschoolers may pick up to-go activity packets from the library for the month. These packets contain fun craft activities that can be done at home. Call the libraries to request to pick up the packets through the Curbside Pick-Up service.

The After-School Breaks – which take place on the second and fourth Mondays – include crafts, movies, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades K through 5. The schedule for September is as follows:

September 14 – Flowers & Vases

September 28 – Magical Scratch Paper

The Middle School Programs – which take place on the first and third Mondays — include activities specially designed for kids in grades 6 through 8. The schedule for September is as follows:

September 7 – LIBRARY CLOSED

September 21 – Medieval Crafts

A Special Middle School Program – “Lemon Eruption” – will be shown on Saturday, September 12. Presented by Seven Lakes High School senior Aryana Suhartono, Houston Regional Director for the EduSTEM Initiative, the video will demonstrate a science experiment using items commonly found at home. Viewers will discover how to create a colorful lemon eruption that will also give them a better understanding of the chemical processes behind the reactions.

The materials list for the “Lemon Eruption” experiment includes the following: a paper plate, lemons, laundry/dishwasher detergent, popsicle sticks, food coloring, baking soda, and butter knives.

Families have until September 30 to pick up Summer Reading Challenge rewards.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).