Libraries Host “What’s Up This Week” Video Series In September               

Hear about fascinating facts from throughout history at Fort Bend County Libraries’ “What’s Up This Week” video series in September.

Each Sunday in September, library staff will share pre-recorded videos of fun and interesting facts and recollections of events that have taken place during that week from throughout history. In addition, viewers will learn about books and other online resources where they can discover more about the subjects in the video.

The videos can be viewed on the FBCL website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab and selecting “Virtual Programs,” and then finding the video series on the dates listed.

Because the libraries will not be hosting in-person events during the current period of social distancing, special programs and classes will be hosted online through the FBCL website.

For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries Communication Office (281-633-4734).