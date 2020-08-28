 Libraries Host Online Activities For Young Adults, Teens In September  

This fall, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer fun, online programs specifically designed for high school-age teens in grades 9 through 12.

The programs will be either live-streamed via Zoom/WebEx or pre-recorded videos. Registration is required for the live-streamed programs only. An email with the link for the Zoom/WebEx meeting will be sent to all who register.

The how-to videos can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab, selecting “Virtual Programs,” and finding the virtual “class” on the dates listed.

“YA Craft: Sticky-Note Frog” – Thursday, September 3 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft-demonstration video, learn how to turn a sticky note into a hopping frog with a few simple folds.

“YA Advisory Council” – Tuesday, September 8, 4:00-4:40 pm; or Wednesday, September 23, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Teens are invited to express ideas, organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to young adults at the library. Registration is required.

“YA Book Club” – Wednesday, September 9, 2:00-3:00 pm

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom/WebEx at the designated time. Join in a discussion of Illuminae, written by Amie Kaufman. Registration is required.

“YA Book Talk” – Wednesday, September 9 (pre-recorded video)

In FBCL’s Book Talk series, library staff give a synopsis of a featured book and share their thoughts on it. Hear about books that might not have been on your radar – you may discover a new favorite! In this episode, hear about Glass Houses, the first book in the Morganville Vampires series written by Rachel Caine.

“YA Craft: Calming Glitter Jars” – Thursday, September 10 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft-demonstration video, learn how creating a jar of swirling, glittery liquid can have a calming effect in times of stress.

“YA: 60 Seconds of Fun” – Friday, September 18 (pre-recorded video)

In this demonstration video, discover games that can be played in 60 seconds or less, with materials commonly found around the home.

“YA Book Corner” – Monday, September 21(pre-recorded video)

In this video book talk, YA librarians will share news from the world of teen lit! Hear about YA recent releases and recommendations of up-and-coming YA novelists.

“YA Craft: String Pulling” – Monday, September 21 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to make unique artistic pieces with string and paint. Library staff will show how to dip string into various colors of acrylic paint and use a string-pulling technique to create one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

“YA Craft: Plastic Wonders” – Tuesday, September 22 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to create simple crafts with shrink plastic.

“YA Craft: Yarn Art” – Wednesday, September 23 (pre-recorded video)

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, learn how to create colorful yarn art inspired by the Huichol people of Mexico.

“YA Craft: DIY Comic-Book Block Letter” – Thursday, September 24, (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to use comic-book strips to decorate and customize a block letter.

“YA: Easy Microwave Meals” – Thursday, September 24, (pre-recorded video)

In this video, learn how to make quick and versatile dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, using a microwave and budget-friendly ingredients.

“YA Craft: Astrology Keepsake Boxes” – Wednesday, September 30 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to create an astrology keepsake box with assorted materials.

The activities are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the live Zoom/WebEx sessions only; a link to the Zoom/WebEx session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).