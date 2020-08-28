2020 World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., online

Join with Christians of all traditions in a Jubilee for the Earth, an observance of the 2020 World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation. This ecumenical service, hosted by Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston, will be a time to pray, to praise, to profess our faith, to confess, and to leave empowered to lead transformed lives. To join this service, use this link: https://ctkelc.us14.list-manage.com/track/click?u=fc688c254497a823dbdfd13b9&id=ab685b6ecf&e=8d08aaba44. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com