Harris County Attorney Ryan Confirms Legal Authority Exists to Build Storm Surge Protection System  

Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan today released a memo concluding that legal authority exists for a plan to build barrier islands in Galveston Bay to protect the area from severe storms.

The memo states that the proposed Houston-Galveston Bay Area Protection (H-GAPS) Plan is supported by ample legal authority for Harris County and its Flood Control District together with the Port of Houston Authority, in cooperation with the Texas General Land Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, to design, build and operate a hurricane barrier and park in Galveston Bay.

This plan was created by The Severe Storm Prediction, Education, and Evacuation from Disaster (SSPEED) Center at Rice University to provide an affordable solution that can be accomplished relatively quickly, along with a recreational area and an archipelago habitat for ecologically diverse coastal and bay flora and fauna.

“Harris County dodged a bullet this time with Hurricane Laura,” said County Attorney Ryan. “The terrible damage we are seeing in Louisiana in the wake of that storm could have been us. We must act now to prevent that happening here.”

The H-GAPS is a surge protection system that is designed to protect the vital industrial infrastructure of the Houston Ship Channel and the communities that line Galveston Bay’s western shore from hurricanes. The islands would be built as the Houston Ship Channel is dredged, using the mud, sand and rock that are dredged up. (A $1 billion deepening and widening project is already plans for the Ship Channel). The park would be on the western portion of Galveston Bay, with the barrier islands running the length of the Houston Ship Channel to the Texas City Dike. The barrier islands would provide protection during storm events, as well as recreational opportunities, including biking, hiking, horseback riding, camping, and boating, during the rest of the time.

“Hurricane Laura should once again provide a wake-up call to action,” County Attorney Ryan said. “We may not be so lucky next time. My Office stands ready to work with all the governments and agencies involved to protect our community.”

Attached is an executive summary of legal analysis that was researched by the Harris County Attorney’s Office and the Baker Wotring Law Firm, which frequently works with the County Attorney on environmental issues.

Also attached is a report from the SSPEED Center released today about the potential impact of Hurricane Laura if it directly impacted the Houston Ship Channel and surrounding areas.