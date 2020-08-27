Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations will begin resuming in-person appointments at 1 p.m. Thur. Aug. 27.

Inclement Weather Update:

HOUSTON (Aug. 27, 2020) – Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations will begin resuming normal business hours at 1 p.m. on Thur., August 27. Certain locations and specialties may experience limited availability this afternoon. Please call the Contact Center at 713-442-0000 to schedule an in-person appointment. All Clinic locations will resume normal business hours on Fri., Aug. 28.

The Berthelsen Main Campus Ambulatory Surgery Center, Spring Medical and Diagnostic Center Ambulatory Surgery Center and Radiation Oncology will remain closed Thur., Aug. 27 and resume normal business hours on Fri., Aug. 28. Please note, some services and specialties may remain closed through Thur., Aug. 28. Patients should contact 713-442-0000 for appointment and services available today.

Patients can also schedule and reschedule appointments directly from their MyKelseyOnline account. Virtual Visits remain available for new and current patients.

Virtual Visit Hours for Thur., Aug. 27:

Adults (18+ years): Primary Care (by appointment): 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. VideoNOW On-Demand Primary Care: Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Specialty Care: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pediatric Care (0-17 years): 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

E-visits available for ages 4 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Schedule and conduct a Video Visit using the MyKelsey app or from your MyKelseyOnline account. Patients may contact Kelsey-Seybold Clinic’s 24/7 Contact Center at 713-442-0000 with any questions or concerns. Please note: Due to high call volumes on-hold time may be longer than normal.

If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms or a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1.

