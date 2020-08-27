Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall Overnight, Residents Can Return to Homes (Thursday, 8:30 a.m.)

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana overnight and there were minimal weather impacts to Harris County.

Now that the threat has passed, residents who evacuated are free to safely return to their homes. We appreciate that warnings were taken seriously and that people reacted so quickly.

While we were unscathed, Laura has hit our friends in Louisiana hard. Those who can and want to help should donate funds to the American Red Cross and other reputable relief organizations.

The peak of hurricane season is still two weeks away and the actual end of hurricane season is three months away. Get hurricane preparedness information and sign up for ReadyHarris Alerts at readyharris.org.