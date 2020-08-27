HCPH Testing Sites Re-Open After Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall in Louisiana 

Time to Re-Focus on Protecting Ourselves and Families from COVID-19

Houston – Hurricane Laura has bypassed Harris County, so it is time turn our attention back to our greatest current health threat – COVID-19. The virus is still spreading, putting people in the hospital and taking lives. With no vaccine at this time, prevention and testing are the best tools we have. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask in public and stay 6 feet from others, wash your hands frequently and get tested. Very simple and very effective. Testing is critical since 40% of infected people don’t have symptoms but are still contagious. So don’t guess…take the test!

HCPH mobile test sites will be open tomorrow/Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29. Test results are available in 2-4 days and children can also be tested at mobile sites. Register for mobile site testing at www.hcphtx.org or by calling 832-927-7575. Keep the authorization code to show at the test site.

Mobile locations for Friday and Saturday, August 28 and August 29

Christia Adair Park 15107 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77047

Crosby Community Center 409 Hare, Rd, Crosby, 77532

Iglesia Faro de Luz 4900 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX 77084

4900 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX 77084 Mangum-Howell Community Center 2500 Frick Rd, Houston, TX 77038

2500 Frick Rd, Houston, TX 77038

Lindsay/Lyons Park and Sports Complex 2310 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX 77396

2310 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX 77396

Shifa Clinic (Bear Creek area) 17250 Coventry Park Dr, Houston, TX 77084

The 2 stationary sites, in Pasadena at San Jacinto College Central Campus and in Cy Fair at Pridgeon Stadium, will re-open on Saturday, August 29.

Sign up for the stationary sites at, www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites. Keep the assigned voucher ID to be tested and the username and password used to register to get test results, in 3-5 days.