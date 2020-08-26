YMCA Of Greater Houston To Close Facilities Due To Impending Weather 

For the safety of members, staff and the community, select facilities closed until Aug. 28

The YMCA of Greater Houston is actively monitoring Hurricane Laura and its potential local impact. With the safety of our members, staff, and community being paramount, and in an abundance of caution, the following locations and programs will be closing:

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m . Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA, Perry Family YMCA, Vic Coppinger Family YMCA and Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA will be closed.

. Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA, Perry Family YMCA, Vic Coppinger Family YMCA and Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA will be closed. Y Learning Center, Day Camp and all youth programs will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 – Friday, Aug. 28

All other Greater Houston area YMCA locations will close at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26

Early Childhood Care will close at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 – Friday, Aug. 28

YMCA After School Child Care will follow school district closures. If school is canceled, YMCA After School will not be available.

All YMCA of Greater Houston facilities will be closed until at least Friday, Aug. 28. Announcement of reopening will be made the morning of Friday, Aug. 28 via the Y’s website ymcahouston.org.