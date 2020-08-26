Texas A&M Galveston Professors offer Port Protection Plan for Gulf Coast 

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A group of scientists at Texas A&M University at Galveston have developed a unique blueprint for protecting Houston and Galveston against hurricane devastation.

Sometimes called the Ike Dike or Coastal Spine, the concept includes a series of barriers and giant sea gates across the Houston Channel.

Share more about the plan with your readers and viewers as Hurricane Laura looms. Get started with the help of these links:

A video introduced by Chancellor John Sharp about the vision of the two lead researchers, Dr. Bill Merrell; and Dr. Sam Brody: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2iqXkt7uOY

A news release with more about the importance of the plan to Texas and the nation: https://www.tamus.edu/texas-am-galveston-professors-have-solution-to-protect-texas-lives-refineries-from-hurricanes/

A story on Texas A&M Today that features a recent interview with Dr. Merrell: https://today.tamu.edu/2020/08/24/texas-am-expert-ike-dike-still-needed-to-protect-galveston-area/

