Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Hurricane Laura and Preparedness Resources

“Hurricane Laura is a serious storm. It’s expected to move quickly as a Category 4 storm. Forecasters are expecting high winds, especially in East Texas, and a storm surge of at least 10 feet in some areas which could result in flash and urban flooding,” Sen. Cruz said.

“As Texans prepare for the impact from Hurricane Laura, I’m urging all Texans in the path of the storm to heed warnings from local officials, know your evacuation routes, and avoid all high water areas. Take these warnings seriously and pay attention to your surroundings.

“The strength of our state has been tested before, and we’ve always seen the bonds of community strengthened as a result. I have enormous confidence in our state’s first responders who stand ready to assist those affected.”

For a comprehensive list of disaster preparedness resources, click here. Texans can learn more about how to prepare for disaster during COVID-19 by visiting the Ready.gov website. For more information on current evacuation orders as well as storm preparedness, visit the Texas Hurricane Center site here and Texas Ready here.

Texas Hurricane Resources: