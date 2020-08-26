Restaurants closed due to Hurricane Laura

Based on the looming storm, sending an update of our restaurant clients’ announcements of early closures and amended hours. Thanks and stay safe!
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith St
Wed: Last reservation tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Thurs: Open for lunch at 11 a.m.
Dish Society, 5740 San Felipe; 12525 Memorial Dr; 1050 Yale St; 712 Main St; 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy
Wed: Early close today at 3 p.m.
Mala Sichuan Bistro, 1201 Westheimer; 9348 Bellaire Blvd; 23119 Colonial Pkwy, #C1, Katy
Currently remaining open regular hours
Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer; 3801 Bellaire Blvd
Wed: Early close tonight at 8 p.m.
Thurs: Delayed open tomorrow at 12 p.m.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Pkwy, #B2, Katy
Wed: Early close tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, #H130, Katy
Wed: Early close tonight at 7 p.m.