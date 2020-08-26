Katy Christian Ministries awarded FVA Grant per TVC  

Katy Christian Ministries is honored to announce that we have been chosen to receive the Funds for Veteran’s Assistance (FVA) Grant from the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) to expand KCM’s services to the proud veterans in the Katy-area.

The FVA Grant will go to serve veterans in 12 zip codes over Harris, Fort Bend and Waller Counties. Those zip codes are as follows: 77493, 77449, 77494, 77450, 77094, 77084, 77441, 77476, 77485, 77464, 77406 and 77423. KCM will offer its full suite of services to veterans, their dependents and surviving spouses. To be eligible to receive benefits, veterans must bring a copy of their DD 214, verification of income and residence and a photo ID. Other assorted documents may be needed in the absence of others. Dependents need to bring a copy of the veteran’s Uniform Services Identification Card and a copy of either their Marriage, Birth or Adoption Certificate. Surviving Spouses must bring a copy of the veteran’s Uniform Services Identification Card, their Marriage Certificate and Death Certificate or a previously listed form.

As mentioned prior, KCM offers a wide array of social services to qualifying clients and we are ecstatic to extend these offerings to local veterans. Social services KCM offers are as follows: rent/mortgage/utility assistance, gas cards, prescription assistance, vouchers for clothing/furniture/household Items from the KCM Resale Store, Medicaid, Medicare, Gold Card, CHIP, SNAP, TANF, food and personal care item assistance, counseling services and support for those suffering through domestic abuse and/or sexual abuse. KCM is committed to bettering the community we serve through passionate engagement and uplifting our neighbors.

KCM’s executive director, Deysi Crespo, is honored to be able to extend KCM’s helping hand out to the local veteran community in the Katy-area.

“For the first time in our 36 year history, KCM has been awarded the FVA Grant and we could not be more excited for the privilege to help local veterans in their times of crisis,” Crespo said. “Giving back to these individuals who have sacrificed for our country is humbling. We recognize the severity and the weight that this grant holds and we are ready to help to best of our ability.”

About the work of Katy Christian Ministries

Katy Christian Ministries is a Social Services 501(c)3 organization that has been serving local families for 36 years. Born during a time of financial recession and the need for services to families struggling financially, KCM has grown to include a holistic model of services to families in need, helping them regain hope and self-sufficiency. More info can be found at www.ktcm.org. To learn more about our COVID policies, please visit https://ktcm.org/covid19/.

This program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance provides grants to organizations serving veterans and their families. For more information, visit www.TVC.Texas.gov.