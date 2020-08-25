Voluntary Evacuation For Zip Zones A and B in Harris County (Tuesday, 1:45 p.m.)

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and local jurisdictions have ordered voluntary evacuations of coastal Harris County communities in anticipation of Hurricane Laura impacts. This voluntary evacuation order goes into effect immediately. Residents in the following zip codes should consider evacuating:

EVACUATION ZIP ZONES (*n=north; s=south)

Zip Zone A 77058s, 77510, 77514s, 77518, 77539, 77563, 77565, 77568, 77573, 77586, 77590, 77591



Zip Zone B 77058n, 77059, 77062, 77414n, 77422n, 77465n, 77507, 77511, 77514n, 77515, 77517, 77520, 77523, 77531, 77534n, 77546n, 77546s, 77560, 77566, 77571, 77577n, 77597, 77598, 77665



If you are NOT in one of these zip codes, please prepare to shelter in place for several days.