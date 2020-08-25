Voluntary Evacuation For Zip Zones A and B in Harris County (Tuesday, 1:45 p.m.)

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and local jurisdictions have ordered voluntary evacuations of coastal Harris County communities in anticipation of Hurricane Laura impacts. This voluntary evacuation order goes into effect immediately. Residents in the following zip codes should consider evacuating:
EVACUATION ZIP ZONES (*n=north; s=south)
- Zip Zone A
- 77058s, 77510, 77514s, 77518, 77539, 77563, 77565, 77568, 77573, 77586, 77590, 77591
- Zip Zone B
- 77058n, 77059, 77062, 77414n, 77422n, 77465n, 77507, 77511, 77514n, 77515, 77517, 77520, 77523, 77531, 77534n, 77546n, 77546s, 77560, 77566, 77571, 77577n, 77597, 77598, 77665
If you are NOT in one of these zip codes, please prepare to shelter in place for several days.
View an interactive version of the Zip Zone map at ReadyHarris.org.
In order to minimize traffic of highways, emergency officials request residents that are not evacuating to stay off roadways.
RESIDENTS EVACUATING
SECURE YOUR HOME
- Turn off power and water, if possible.
- Lock all windows and doors.
- Bring loose objects such as patio furniture and toys indoors.
- Move cars into garage or location higher than street level.
- Raise furniture on the bottom floor of your home to avoid damage, if possible.
PREPARE YOUR FAMILY
- Take your emergency supplies in your vehicle with you.
- Bring copies important documents with you (ID, driver’s license, copy of mortgage or lease agreement, birth certificates, social security cards, work visas, etc.).
- Ensure you have enough clothing, toiletries, and medication for each family member for up to 7 days.
- Remember to include items for seniors, babies and medically fragile family members.
- Do not forget phone chargers, comfort items, and activities for kids.
- Take precautions to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
- Have face coverings for each family member.
- Bring disinfectant and hand sanitizer.
- Be prepared to self-isolate if a member of your family becomes ill.
- Do not leave pets behind!
- Pets should have a leash, collar with ID, crate, and food and water for 7 days.
- Take pet vaccination records with you.
- Have recent photo of you and your pet in case you get separated.
- Fuel up your vehicle and have cash on hand in case ATMs are down during the storm.
- Let family and friends know where you are planning to go and how to reach you.
RESIDENTS SHELTERING IN PLACE
PREPARE YOUR HOME
- Be prepared for power to go out due to high winds.
- Have extra batteries, flashlights and a NOAA Weather Radio.
- Charge devices and have backup batteries, if possible.
- If using a generator:
- NEVER use indoors or within 10 feet of your home.
- Fuel up before the storm hits.
- Bring loose objects such as patio furniture and toys indoors.
- Move cars into garage or location higher than street level.
PREPARE YOUR FAMILY
- Check your emergency supplies.
- Have important documents in a waterproof bag (ID, driver’s license, copy of mortgage or lease agreement, birth certificates, social security cards, work visas, etc.).
- Ensure you have enough food, water (1 gallon per person, per day) and medication for each family member for up to 7 days.
- Remember to include items for seniors, babies and medically fragile family members.
- Take precautions to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
- Have face coverings for each family member.
- Bring disinfectant and hand sanitizer.
- Be prepared to self-isolate if a member of your family becomes ill.
- Bring pets indoors.
- Have enough food and water (1 gallon per pet per day) for 7 days.
- Have recent photo of you and your pet in case you get separated.
- Make sure all pets have a collar and ID on.
- Let family and friends know where you are planning to stay.
- Do not drive or be outdoors unless absolutely necessary during the storm.
ALWAYS STAY INFORMED
- Listen to and follow instructions from local officials.
- Check forecast regularly for updates: National Weather Service, National Hurricane Center
- Use trusted sources for the latest information, such as: National Weather Service, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris