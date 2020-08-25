Upcoming Shows at Arena Theatre

“Houston’s Legendary Theatre in the Round”

7326 Southwest Freeway | Houston, Texas 77074

(Between Bellaire and Fondren)

BOX OFFICE TICKET REQUEST LINE: 713-772-5900

Box Office Hours: Monday through Friday 10am to 6pm Day of Show: 5pm to 10:00pm

See more and buy tickets at: arenatheatre.net

Due to the mandate of the City of Houston for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the September 4th, 2020 show with 38 Special is rescheduled to Friday, September 3rd, 2021. Please retain all tickets purchased as they will remain valid for the new date. Rescheduling is in the interest of the health and safety of all Houstonians, our patrons, performing artists, and staff of the Arena Theatre. The health and safety of everyone involved is of paramount importance. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation together we will all get through these difficult and challenging times.

THE OAK RIDGE BOYS :: FRI :: SEP 25

T heirs is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earned them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards and garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere. And each remains as enthusiastic about the process as they have ever been.

Their string of hits includes the Country-Pop chart-topper Elvira, as well as Bobbie Sue, Dream On, Thank God For Kids, American Made, I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes, Fancy Free, Gonna Take A Lot Of River and many others. In 2009, they covered a White Stripes song, receiving accolades from Rock reviewers. In 2011, they rerecorded a thirtieth anniversary version of Elvira for a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store project.

The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album—plus one double platinum single—and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.

AMY GRANT :: FRI :: OCT 9

Amy Grant comes to Arena Theatre with her first new full studio album in ten years, “How Mercy Looks From Here.” “A lot of major life changes happened during these past few years.” Grant says. “Every song has a real story behind it.” In telling those stories, Grant recruited an impressive array of friends and heroes, including James Taylor, Carole King, Sheryl Crow, Vince Gill, Eric Paslay, and Will Hoge to deliver a vibrant collection of songs that are entertaining and substantive.

Grant has built a long, successful career on music that matters. Ever since she burst on the scene as a fresh-faced teenager bringing contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture, the Nashville native gained a potent keen eye. She became the first artist in Christian music to have a platinum record and went on to become a crossover sensation. She’s earned six Grammy Awards and numerous Gospel Music Association Dove Awards as well as three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums. She’s achieved 10 Top 40 pop singles and placed 17 hits on the Top 40 Adult Contemporary chart as well as scoring numerous hits on the contemporary Christian charts. A longtime and active Nashville resident, Grant is as well known for her philanthropy as her music. She and husband, Vince Gill, are tireless in their efforts to aid worthy causes.

GENE WATSON, THE BELLAMY BROTHERS, MOE BANDY :: THU :: DEC 17

Three legendary Country acts together on one night: Gene Watson, The Bellamy Brothers, and Moe Bandy. Gene Watson is a “singer’s singer” if ever one breathed. His hits include “Farewell Party”, “Fourteen Carat Mind”, “Paper Rosie”, “Love In the Hot Afternoon”, “Nothing Sure Looked Good On You”, “Memories to Burn”, “Got No Reason For Going Home” The Bellamy Brothers continue to prove that the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself—music that is now celebrating 40 years of success. Their hit, “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” originally scrawled on a dinner napkin by David, rocketed them to the top of the country charts following the pop hit “Let Your Love Flow,” and a string of No. 1 singles followed. Moe Bandy is one of America’s all-time leading classic country music Artist/Performer. His long string of hits include “Bandy The Rodeo Clown”, “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life”, “Till I’m Too Old To Die Young”, “Americana”, “It’s A Cheatin’ Situation”, “Just good Ol’ Boys”, and dozens of other chart-toppers. Whether writing, recording new songs or traveling the world performing, Moe keeps one of the busiest schedules in show business.

“COUNTRY THROWBACK TOUR” FEATURING

SHENANDOAH AND RESTLESS HEART :: THUR :: FEB 18 :: 2021

The “Country Throwback Tour” brings two classic acts together on one night!

Shenandoah is fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses”, “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such achingly beautiful classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss.

Today that legacy continues as original members Raybon and Mike McGuire reunite to launch a new chapter in Shenandoah’s storied career. “It’s kind of like riding a bicycle,” McGuire says of the band reigniting that chemistry on stage. “We had done so many shows over the years together, even though we spent 17 years apart, we got back up on the stage and it was like we never stopped. We knew those songs inside out. They were still dear to our hearts. It was great to get back up there and do them together again.”

Raybon and McGuire formed the band in 1984 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama with bassist Ralph Ezell, keyboardist Stan Thorn and guitarist Jim Seales. Shenandoah inked a deal with the legendary label and began establishing a national fan base with their self-titled debut in 1987. However, it was the band’s sophomore effort, The Road Not Taken, that spawned their first top ten hits— “She Doesn’t Cry Anymore” and “Mama Knows.”

John Dittrich, Greg Jennings, Paul Gregg, Dave Innis, and Larry Stewart – the men who make up Restless Heart have enjoyed one of the most successful careers in Country Music history, placing over 25 singles on the charts – with six consecutive #1 hits, four of their albums have been certified Gold by the RIAA, and they have won a wide range of awards from many organizations – including the Academy of Country Music’s Top Vocal Group trophy. Audiences have sung along with their record-shattering string of hits, such as “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “Fast Movin’ Train” and “When She Cries.”

Stewart says it’s humbling to know Restless Heart has made an impact. “I’m proud of the fact that we get to hear stories from young artists and musicians that we might have made an impression or inspiring them to come to town – having number one records, and hearing the stories of what they meant to people. To know that you have been a part of something that made a difference, the power of music, the power of a song.” And, the story is far from over, as Stewart says Restless Heart still has a lot of history to make.

LOST 80s LIVE! :: FRI :: AUG 20 :: 2021

FEATURING:

FLOCK OF SEAGULLS

THE ROMANTICS

NAKED EYES

FARRINGTON & MANN

(Original members of When in Rome UK)

GLASS TIGER

THE VAPORS

ANIMOTION

NU SHOOZ

MUSICAL YOUTH

ANABELLA’s BOW WOW WOW

B-MOVIE

TRANS X

WITH SPECIAL GUEST

CHRISTOPHER ANTON

(Formerly of Information Society)

Return to the era of synthesizers and cotton candy hair with The Lost 80’s Live tour, this Thursday, Aug. 22 at Houston’s Arena Theatre. Lost 80’s Live features some of the most recognizable acts from that great decade. This amazing show is filled with all your favorite 80’s songs performed by the artists you know and remember.

Every song played is on a greatest hit’s CD of the 80’s and the moment is timeless, don’t miss this 80’s best of concert, don’t miss the Lost 80’s Live.

38 SPECIAL :: FRI :: SEP 3 :: 2021

(RESCHEDULED)

After more than three decades together, the explosive power of 38 Special’s signature blast of Southern Rock is stronger than ever.

Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to their endurance and popularity. Hits include “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more. Their timeless appeal has kept them as staples of radio play, bringing in new generations of devoted fans.

The band was formed in 1975 in Jacksonville, Florida by neighborhood friends Don Barnes and Donnie Van Zant, younger brother to Lynyrd Skynyrd founder and front man, Ronnie Van Zant. Donnie Van Zant retired in 2013, but founding guitarist/vocalist Barnes is still going strong, saying it’s all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows. “We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win.” It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these “Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.”

