HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after an explosion on a dredging vessel killed four people and injured eight others in Corpus Christi, Texas:

“Heidi and I want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the four workers who died in the explosion in Corpus Christi on Friday. We are lifting them up in prayer as they mourn their loss and we are praying that those who were injured make a full recovery.”