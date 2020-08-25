BEST RENTAL CARS FOR OFF-ROAD TRIPS IN UAE

Racing through the super highways of UAE in luxury sport cars like Vin Diesel stunting in Fast and Furious is one thrill to live for; stomping through dirt roads and navigating through difficult terrains is yet a gripping and sizzling adventure worth chasing.

Forget the bustling of the cities, beating traffic and chasing nothing at all is highly overrated! The mad crowd dampens the madness you really desire out there. There’s only so much you can do with all those eyes looking at you, isn’t it? Some travelers crave that challenge only dirt roads can give, some just wish for a little less noise and attention and for some, the mission might be a bit more serious like exploring an area for something or gathering facts about something that might scare you if you were told, Whatever it’s taking you off-roads in the UAE, car rentals come in handy.

Talking about going off-road in the UAE, you need not bother. More often than not, people rent a car for such trips. Folks favor rental cars over their private cars because most times, their vehicles are not suitable for such trips. In other cases, people may make a one-way trip and do you wish to return; at least, any sooner. Downtown Car Rental gives the flexibility to return rental cars at suitable locations.

Have in mind that the aesthetic road network in the Emirates just started appearing a few decades ago; well, nationals and longtime residents already know this. The country has about forty three natural reserves and is majorly characterized with deserts, rocky hills, sand dunes and lots of rugged terrains. If you’re already fantasizing about riding through the adventurous countryside or you just have to plough those tracks for any other reasons, the best place to start from is rent a car Dubai for the best rental cars for off-road trips in the UAE. Here is a selection of the best cars to suit the purpose for your next off-road trip in the Emirates.

Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler really does wrangle its way through the toughest roads. It has distinguished itself as the first thing to hit your mind when you think of a bumpy ride. Putting its iconic looks aside, the Jeep Wrangler’s off-road abilities is unquestionable. It is appealing for its fuel economy, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency brakes, higher end audio and an option for fold away tops. The Jeep Wrangler is found tried and true for all seasons and places.

Mercedes Benz G-class

You’re classy and you won’t leave any of that behind as you hit the rugged patches, rent a Mercedes Benz G-class in the UAE! It is the perfect combo of class and luxury for the terrain. If you consider its performance and lavish interior, you just might overlook its terrible fuel consumption and cost. With a V-8 twin turbocharged engine that creates 577 horsepower, the Mercedes Benz G-class can take you places you didn’t expect it would. This brand of the AMG masterpiece is more popularly called G-Wagon or G-Wagen.

Range Rover Discovery

The Range Rover Discovery is just a joy on the tracks. You can hardly think of a greater offer of comfort, luxury and rigidity. The range rover discovery is quite suitable for family trips. Its V-8 supercharged engines produce an incredible 525 horsepower. When you ride in this car, you’ll hardly ever believe that this car model was specifically built for work on a farm. It appeals as the best luxury vehicle for off-road trips.

Ram 1500 Rebel

Looking to crunch those patches in a pickup truck? The Ram 1500 Rebel is outstanding in the score of trucks. It has surpassed rivals in almost every criteria. The Ram 1500 is fitted with technology to improve its ruggedity: a hill descent control and an upgraded suspension system. The Ram 1500 Rebel is considered the best pickup truck for off-road trips.

Nissan Armada

The Nissan Armada is the perfect SUV for an off-road trip for a family. With sufficient space for eight passengers across three rows you probably want to consider this, should you want to rent a car for an off-road trip in the UAE. The 5.6 liter, V-8 engines that produce 390 horsepower can move an astounding 8500 pounds! The Nissan Armada comes with some safety features such as a 360 degree video rearview system, forward collision warning, blindspot warning, departure warning and if you travel with your kids, you never have to bother about forgetting them in the car as there’s an alert system to remind the driver if anything is left in the rear seats.

Toyota 4Runner

You know what the Japanese brand is reputable for, don’t you? Assuming you had to second guess on that one, reliability is its trademark. The Toyota 4Runner, though an old model, is sure to deliver on your hopes for whatever trip it is. It offers you plenty of cargo space and tons of driving aids like hill-start assist, downhill assist, crawl control and a multi terrain select system. Although it’s handling and overall performance cannot be remarked as outstanding, it remains a great choice for dirt roads.

Mercedes Benz Metris

Don’t be surprised when you find out how great the handling of a Mercedes Benz Metris is compared to what is obtainable in trucks of that size. The Metris is designed with excellent interior space, high tech and plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Though similar to the Mercedes Benz Sprinter, the Metris produces more horsepower and has more flexibility to configure the van to meet personal taste. The van has lots of driving aids to assist drivers whose skills aren’t so sleek. The Metris is a great option for a long term trip.

GMT Seria AT4

Get a GMT Seria AT4 and get your mind off whatever it’s you have to lift. It can tow up to 9800 lbs! It is yet another pickup truck for the crispy sands of UAE’s track roads. With a maximum horsepower of 420 and 460 lb-ft of torque, the AT4 is a performance truck built to impress anytime, anywhere. Let’s slow down on the fancy details and impressive interior and talk about the four wheel drive, skid plates, low range, added ground clearance and carbon-fiber composite bed that sets it aside as the wheels for the tramp.

Ford Raptor

The Ford raptor is yet another spectacular pickup truck that would give you the performance you desire driving through the hilly terrains of the Emirates. The 3.5l Ecoboost V6 engine with 450 Hp and 510 lb-ft torque can ascend even the steepest hills almost effortlessly. And if you have a great deal of cargo to pull, stray your thoughts less as the raptor can tow 8000 lbs! In 2017, the Raptor was awarded best truck of the year so you’re not making a mistake going for that.

Nissan Titan Pro 4X

The Nissan Titan Pro 4X is built tough inside-out; it will race up and down the patches and feels good to be handled with its 400 Hp, 9 – speed automatic transmission, 4×4 capacity and a towing limit of 11,000 lbs you can be sure to cruise the toughest roads.

