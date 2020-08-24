Ziggi’s Coffee Signed an Agreement to Open Its First Location in Texas 

Local Franchisees Will Bring the Rapidly Growing Concept to Katy, Texas

LONGMONT, COLO. (August 24, 2020) – Ziggi’s Coffee (www.ZiggisCoffee.com), which was recently ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies, has signed an agreement with new franchisees, David and Amber King, to open the company’s first unit in the state of Texas.

David, an entrepreneur, and Amber, a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, are residents of Katy, Texas, a booming suburb 30 minutes west of Houston. The two discovered Ziggi’s Coffee serendipitously while on their honeymoon in Colorado.

“When we first tried the coffee, we ranted and raved and wondered why we didn’t have something like this in Texas,” said Amber. “When we returned home and I suggested opening a location of our own, I had no clue David had already been researching the franchise opportunity. It just seemed like fate.”

It only took one cup of coffee to pique their interest but their experience from that point on is what sealed the deal.

“As we began the education process, we were just so impressed with every person we met,” said David. “They all took an interest in learning about us and our story. They really put forth the effort to make us feel valued. It’s a very genuine, people-focused atmosphere and everything is top notch; very well done and very well thought out.”

David and Amber say they are excited to introduce the Katy community to Ziggi’s Coffee and to make fans out of everyone they serve. The couple will begin with one unit to start and plan to expand from there.

“Once this one goes well and we’ve hit it out of the park, our long-term plan is to expand and build as many as we can before we’re old and gray,” said David.

The Colorado-based company, which specializes in fast and friendly drive-thru service, currently has locations in Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, and California, with more in development across the country.

The team at Ziggi’s Coffee is working closely with David and Amber as they seek out viable real estate options for the new locations. Individuals who are interested in franchising with Ziggi’s Coffee can find more information at www.ZiggisCoffee.com/franchise and are encouraged to get in touch with the Franchise Team by filling out an online inquiry form.

Ziggi’s Coffee, recently ranked among the top half of companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 24 locations nationwide and 48 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

