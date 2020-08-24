Nam Will Host Another Neighborhood Food Giveaway In Spring, Tx

HOUSTON, TX — Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM), in partnership with the Houston Food Bank and Spring ISD, will host a Neighborhood Super Site Food Giveaway on Tuesday, August 25, and Tuesday, September 8, 2020, between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Planet Ford Stadium in Spring, TX.

“We are so pleased to be partnering with the Houston Food Bank and Spring ISD to provide groceries to families in our community suffering from food insecurity during this difficult time,” said Les Cave, President & CEO of NAM. “We look forward to providing this service on a larger scale so we can help even more families who are struggling right now.”

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020 NAM hosted the first food giveaway and fed approximately 1,300 families. This time around, the goal is to hand out free groceries to 2,500 families on a first-come, first-serve basis at 23802 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, TX 77373.

Everyone entering the parking lot for food must stay in their vehicle and will be served in the order of arrival. Groceries will be distributed via a drive-thru system while supplies last. Fresh fruits, vegetables, and non-perishable foods will be carried to each car by a volunteer and placed inside the trunk. Please bring your photo ID and wear a mask.

NAM also needs an army of volunteers to help on September 8, 2020, at its Neighborhood Super Site Food Giveaway to unload food from the trucks, direct traffic, and carry food to cars. Volunteers will be required to wear a face mask, have their temperature checked upon arrival, and social distancing will be enforced. NAM will provide disposable gloves, water, and snacks for all volunteers. If you would like to participate in this volunteer opportunity please call Crystal Ortiz at (281) 885-4604 or email volunteer@namonline.org.

For more information visit namonline.org or call (281) 885-4555.

Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs through Neighbors Helping Neighbors. NAM provides assistance in areas such as food, shelter, health, education and domestic violence awareness and intervention. During its last fiscal year, NAM touched the lives of more than 132,000 people through its many programs and services.