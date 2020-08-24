This product covers Southeast Texas **CENTER OF LAURA PASSING NEAR THE ISLE OF YOUTH. WILL THREATEN NORTHWESTERN GULF COAST MIDWEEK.** NEW INFORMATION ————— * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: – A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Southern Liberty – A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch have been issued for Chambers and Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula – A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker – A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for Brazoria Islands and Coastal Brazoria – A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch have been issued for Coastal Galveston and Coastal Harris * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: – A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Southern Liberty – A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Chambers and Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula – A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Inland Galveston, Inland Harris, Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, and Walker – A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Brazoria Islands and Coastal Brazoria – A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch are in effect for Coastal Galveston and Coastal Harris * STORM INFORMATION: – About 940 miles east-southeast of Galveston TX – 21.7N 82.2W – Storm Intensity 60 mph – Movement West-northwest or 290 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW —————— At 400 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near the Isle of Youth, south of Cuba. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph, and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next day or so. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and more north-northwesterly motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, Laura is forecast to approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph. Strengthening is expected when the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by late Tuesday. Additional strengthening is forecast before landfall on Wednesday night. Specific impacts will be strongly dependent on the exact track and intensity of the storm when it makes landfall. Stay alert to the latest forecast information! Adjustments to track may require additional watches or warnings further down the Southeast Texas Gulf Coast.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS —————– * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula. Potential impacts in this area include: – Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.

– Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots.

– Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents.

– Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.

Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages.

Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across other portions of the Southeast Texas Gulf Coast.

* WIND: Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across the Bolivar Peninsula, and the east shore of Galveston Bay.

Potential impacts in this area include: – Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.

Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks.

– Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

– Large areas with power and communications outages.

Also, prepare for dangerous wind having possible limited to significant impacts across portions of Southeast Texas.

* FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts east of Galveston Bay. Potential impacts include: – Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.

– Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.

Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across much of Southeast Texas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS —————————— —- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.

If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit.

Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business.

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm.

Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: – For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov – For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org – For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ———– The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX around 10 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.