Houston Grand Opera Debuts Live from the Cullen Recital Series

First virtual recital features beloved soprano and HGO Studio alumna Tamara Wilson

What: Houston Grand Opera opens its 66th season with the debut of the Live from the Cullen Recital Series. On September 11, viewers will be transported to the Wortham Theater Center’s Cullen Theater for a performance by soprano Tamara Wilson, an HGO Studio alumna internationally known for her interpretations of Verdi, Mozart, Strauss, and Wagner. The Live from the Cullen Recital Series will take place monthly from September through March 2021 on HGO Digital through Marquee TV.

Who: In January 2020, Tamara Wilson returned to HGO as the title role in Aida. Highlights in her 2019-2020 season included performances with the Canadian Opera Company, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Oper Frankfurt and The Santa Fe Opera. She won first prize in HGO’s 2005 Concert of Arias and won the prestigious Richard Tucker Award in 2016.

When: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

7:30 p.m. C.T.

Where: Stream for free through Marquee TV’s website or app, or through Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and other platforms.

Tariff: Free

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art to serve an ever-evolving audience, HGO has led the field in commissioning new works (68 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering community engagement initiative, HGOco, has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO’s multiyear ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.

