Thirteenth Named Storm Marco Forms, Residents Should Prepare Now for Tropical Weather

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Marco, the 13th named storm of 2020, has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Current forecast models from the National Hurricane Center indicate a potential threat to Harris County and the upper Texas Gulf Coast. While this forecast may change, residents should begin preparing for potential landfall of a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane as soon as late Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Impacts from this storm will include tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, and elevated tides in coastal areas. It is still early to predict how severe these impacts may be. Loss of power, roadway flooding, and structure damage are all possible. Mandatory evacuations for Harris County are not expected at this time.

What you should do:

Residents should act immediately to prepare for Tropical Storm Marco.

Follow local media and other trusted sources for updated weather forecasts several times a day. Make sure that you are able to receive important alerts and warnings several different ways – media, phone, email, and text! You can sign up for ReadyHarris Alerts by clicking here

Text MARCO to 888777 for updates on Tropical Storm Marco

If you have not built your emergency kit, do it now. A complete list of recommended items is available at www.readyharris.org.

Secure your home, personal property, and business.

Bring in outdoor objects that could become deadly missiles, such as patio furniture, hanging plants, trash cans, gardening tools and barbecues.

If your home is vulnerable to rising water, move furniture and valuables to a higher level.

Motor boats securely or move them to designated safe areas well in advance of hurricanes. Do not try to tow a trailer or boat in high winds. It can be very hazardous. Take time to check on friends, neighbors, and family who may need assistance getting prepared.

Remember, COVID-19 safety is still important. Whether shopping for supplies or helping others, practice social distancing and wear your face covering.

And don’t forget to take care of your pets. They need food, water, and other supplies just like humans.