Why Amazon Deleted My Reviews

Thousands of sellers across the world are concerned about the potential risks of selling on Amazon. It’s not always about Amazon account suspensions, but also their listings, receiving negative feedback and reviews, losing the Amazon BuyBox and so forth. But fear of Amazon is nothing more than an obstacle that stands in the way of evolution and progress, which is why all of us should be educated on Amazon’s policies and potential risks, and only then operate on this platform.

What’s important to know, Amazon controls not only sellers, but also their accounts, listings and even reviews. This is why eCommerce the giant found the most perfect recipe for monitoring everything under its roof, by designating powerful software to handle this process. Now, with the help of its tools, Amazon can delete, block or limit your reviews; but why? In fact, this question as well as the age-old question of how to create multiple amazon buyer accounts are common questions we get at our Amazon reinstatement service!

Yes, customer service and customers’ opinions are respected and appreciated on Amazon, and this is not a secret either. So, why on earth should Amazon delete, block or limit your reviews?

When Amazon blocks your reviews, your Amazon listings become non-reviewable, which means customers cannot leave their opinions under your listings. Your customers can be mad at you, and your customer service, or they can be on cloud nine because of their purchase, it doesn’t matter! Even though they wish to leave an opinion on their purchase, Amazon’s blocking measures won’t let them do it. Of course, Amazon sellers do NOT know about that. They usually find out about this when customers get in touch with them through buyer-seller messages. Apart from that, Amazon can delete or limit your reviews, by reducing their number to 3-5 reviews per day.

Amazon can block, delete or limit your listings if its software detects fishy reviews with strange and skeptical words and phrases. If Amazon’s software detects those, it will automatically connect your actions with using a review generator, so you’ll basically become a rogue seller. Even if you’re not! Moreover, your listings can be full of unverified reviews. This means that if the person who left the review is not verified by Amazon and hasn’t purchased products from you, your reviews will be unverified, and therefore, deleted.

It is also possible that your sales can somehow skyrocket, which will again seem suspicious for Amazon. When Amazon’s software detects an unexplained growth in your sales, it can automatically relate your business operations with bogus and illegal methods that people often use, and guess what? Delete, block or limit your reviews!

Sometimes Amazon is not guilty for deleting your reviews. Imagine a situation where you go through one of your listings and you notice that one of the reviews (that you somehow remember) has disappeared. This can occur if the account of the reviewer has been suspended or deleted from Amazon.

It’s vital to know that deleting, blocking or limiting your reviews can be a sign from Amazon. It can warn you about possible suspensions that can occur if you don’t stop using review generators, unverified customers, and other illegal ways of boosting your business. So, play above board and pay attention to your reviews. If you detect an issue, make sure you take all the measures to help your account. Our suspension Amazon reinstatement service will help you with any suspension-like problem you’ve faced, so don’t worry about that side of things, and continue your selling career without fear!