What To Bring If You Want To Stay Safe From Covid-19 While Travelling

COVID-19 has changed society and how we experience the world. As countries and cities put themselves into lockdown, almost everything we know and love has had to close down. While things are slowly starting to open, there is no end in sight for current restrictions.

In the same way, travel has taken a big hit. With many plane companies going bankrupt and countries losing money on tourism, the industry is hurting. Travel restrictions are being eased up on however as leisure travel is slowly starting to be allowed again and people are starting to see the world. Should you be afraid of travelling though?

While there is some concern about travelling and safety around it, there are many things that you can do to help mitigate the risk. Both airline companies and hotel companies will go the extra mile to ensure that your travel is safe, however it is still recommended that you bring along several things with you as well. Here are some things that you should bring if you want to stay and feel safe from COVID-19 while travelling.

Masks

The most common form of spreading the virus is through air in water droplets. As a result, the air you breath poses the most risk for contamination. For this reason, it is strongly recommended that you bring several masks with you and prepare yourself to wear them for extended periods of time.

Take a plane and airport for example. These are both high traffic areas that will have many people coming and going at any given time. Not only that, but on an airplane, the same air is filtered and circulated on the plane again. This means that there is a high risk of getting the virus on a plane if someone has the disease.

Does this mean that you should be afraid of travelling on planes? While there are concerns, for the most part you should not be worried when getting on a plane. There are many security measures in place to ensure no one who is sick can board a plane. These safety measures are in place for all flight companies. Travelling therefore for the most part is fairly safe and with a mask it becomes even safer. Because of the emptiness of flights as well, now is a good time to save money on air travel. People are not looking to travel and therefore planes will sell tickets cheap in order to fill them up.

You can expect a good amount of social distance on the plane and once again, with a mask you will be completely safe, no matter how long your travel is. Just be prepared to wear your mask for a long and full flight. For this reason it is also recommended that you purchase a cloth one. They are much more comfortable to wear than a standard medical one and provide you with the same amount of protection. Always ensure you are bringing masks no matter where you are travelling.

Hand Sanitizer

The medical professionals have been telling us to keep our hands away from both our face and our mouth. While this sounds like an easy task to do, science has shown that it is almost impossible. Several studies conducted shows that the average human touches their own face hundreds of times in an hour out of impulse. For this reason, you have to look into keeping your hands clean.

Hand sanitizer is the answer to all of your problems here. As it kills 99.99% of germs, you can assure yourself that you are safe if you have a bottle with you. While they still recommend avoiding your face, you can feel much more comfortable touching it knowing that your hands are clean.

Sanitizer is also important to bring with you on vacations. If you are ever planning to eat at a restaurant or pick up some finger foods, a quick squirt will clean your hands and allow you to eat worry free. Don’t risk getting sick, get some hand sanitizer and ensure that your hands are clean at all times.

Gloves

The final recommendation for travelling is gloves. As we use our hands to navigate our surroundings and grab onto things, we are extremely likely to pick up whatever germs are lying around. While sanitizer does help to kill these germs, if we miss a spot we are putting ourselves at risk. Gloves help with this as they provide your hand with full coverage from any problems. Bring gloves and keep them handy in case you ever need them.

With all of these tips, you should be ready to travel safely during COVID-19. Enjoy your vacation and have a great time. Where do you plan on travelling?