Twelfth Named Storm Laura Forms

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Laura, the 12th named storm of 2020, has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. According to the National Hurricane Center , the forecast is still unclear. The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management will continue to monitor the storm as a potential threat to the Texas Gulf Coast.

What you should do:

We are in a very active tropical period with the possibility of multiple storm threats in a short period of time. It is important to ACT NOW to prepare your family for potential tropical weather. MAKE A PLAN Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate. Remember to take into account that social distancing is still needed for COVID-19.

If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.

As we move into to peak hurricane season, homeowners and renters should contact their insurance agent about purchasing flood insurance. Remember, flood damage is not covered by most homeowners or renters policies. Take action TODAY to ensure that your home and contents are protected by enrolling in the National Flood Insurance Program. Go to https://www.floodsmart.gov/ for more information. STAY INFORMED Go to www.readyharris.org for hurricane preparedness information and to sign up for Ready Harris Alerts to stay informed.

Follow trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.