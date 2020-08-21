Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2020 is the wonders of nature.
Professor Adrienne Correa, Rice University
Thank You for Biting: Can non-lethal predation help prey?
Sunday, September 20, 6 p.m., online
In September, join Professor Adrienne Correa of Rice University to learn about coral reefs & their relationship with their predators. Coral reefs are biodiverse ecosystems that are constructed by partnerships between coral animals and their resident microorganisms (i.e., the coral microbiome). Healthy reefs remain covered by corals because consumers, such as some fish and urchins, eat algae and other organisms that compete with corals for space. However, some reef-associated consumers prey on corals – they take bites from coral colonies without killing them. This non-lethal predation on corals has mainly been studied in terms of how it weakens reef frameworks, creating spaces for other reef dwellers to hide. Professor Correa’s group is investigating a surprising indirect benefit that corals receive from being preyed upon: a supply of microorganisms for their microbiome. Join Professor Correa to learn more, including how this predator-prey interaction might ultimately be leveraged to help stressed or sick corals! Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.