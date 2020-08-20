Is Texas About To Budge On Sports Betting?

In case you haven’t noticed, sports are back in Texas. They’re also back across the rest of the United States of America, and most of the rest of the world. After far too long, teams and individuals are again taking to their sporting fields to do what they do best and entertain us, and audiences are slowly being allowed to join them again. Life is gradually getting back to normal, but from an economic point of view, the damage has already been done. The wide-scale shutdown of the economy has left every state in the country with a deficit to deal with and books to balance, and that leaves us with a question. With so many bills to pay and so much money to claw back as Texas recovers, could sports betting be back on the agenda?

The question of allowing sports betting in the great state of Texas appeared to have been dismissed with a firm ‘no’ in 2019 after a proposed bill got nowhere. The proposal, known as HB 1275, was submitted by Brownsville’s Eddie Lucio III in February last year with the backing of the state’s Democrat politicians but failed to garner interest or support from the Texas GOP. The GOP’s 2018 platform included a commitment to opposing any expansion of legalized gambling in the state, and so it’s unsurprising that they stuck to their guns when the issue was on the table. Everything has changed since then, though. The state needs money, and it needs money fast. Sports are back, and the American public has demonstrated in all nineteen states where the practice has been legalized that they have an appetite for betting on them. This could be a quick way to a cash windfall for Texas when needed the most.

Thus far, there’s been no indication that any political figures inside Texas have considered the matter further, but it wouldn’t be hard to do so if they wanted to. Technically speaking, HB 1275 is still on the table. It wasn’t picked up or carried, but nor was it removed. If enough support could be found to take it forward, it could be agreed and implemented as fast as practicality and political will could carry it. We’ve already seen other states move to sports betting as a way of finding more money for the public purse in recent months. It’s only a small number of weeks since Massachusetts appeared to have finally agreed on a sports betting bill, only for it to fall apart at the last moment. The politicians who brought the bill have already vowed to try again. The likelihood is that they’ll succeed next time around.

The terms of HB 1275, if it or something very close to it were to be agreed, would be generous as far as the state’s cut of the profits is concerned. Betting would be permitted in person, online, and through mobile phone apps. Every operator who wanted to offer sports betting facilities to Texan citizens would have to pay $250,000 for a license to do so, and Texas would take a tax receipt of 6.25% on every wager placed. If the American Sports Betting Coalition are right about what this would mean for the state from a financial point of view, it would result in a boost of $1.7bn for the state’s economy each year, plus the creation of as many as nine thousand new jobs across the state.

While that figure sounds exciting, the ASBC has never clarified how it was arrived at. For example, New Jersey handled $7.6bn in sports bets in 2019, but only $531m of that was revenue. From there, the state applied a tax of 6.9% and banked a sum of $69m. That’s the highest revenue figure taken by any state in the country. Even Nevada only banked $39m, falling behind Pennsylvania, which banked $48m during the same period. Across the whole country, $23.1bn was bet on sports, of which $1.6bn was classed as revenue, and $220m was collected in taxes. The ASBC’s projection seems to suggest that Texas will take more from sports betting than any other state in the country. That’s not an unreasonable statistic based on the state’s population, but it fails to take into account the state’s attitude toward gambling.

Even if a sports betting bill were to be introduced, it’s doubtful that online betting would be approved as part of it. Almost all gambling activity is banned under Texan law (with a few exceptions granted for approved land-based casinos), and online slots websites and casinos are covered by that ban. While it’s technically possible for Texan citizens to access online slots websites hosted in other states or even other countries, they could technically be prosecuted if they were caught doing so. One of the standing jokes about gambling and Texas is that even though Texas Hold’em is the most popular form of poker in the world, you would find yourself on the wrong side of the law if you played it for money in the state it takes its name from. If the state of Texas has consistently refused to allow citizens to play UK online slots at websites or gamble on the internet in general, it seems unlikely that there would suddenly be such a significant change of heart that sports bets could be accepted online.

Not allowing people to bet online would eat into Texas’ potential tax revenue from sports betting enormously, and as a result, the potential benefit to the state’s purse would be significantly reduced. Even if that projected figure of $1.7bn was whittled down to around $200m, though – which is a little more than Pennsylvania’s figure – a sum in excess of fifty million dollars would be generated. That’s not an inconsiderable sum of cash, and would be enough to pay for a series of public services that might otherwise be canceled if the money to support them can’t be found. Desperate times, as the old saying goes, call for desperate measures. These are desperate times. Looking again at sports betting to address the financial deficit the state finds itself in wouldn’t necessarily be the most desperate of all desperate measures.