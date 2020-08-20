Christ Clinic’s premiere fundraiser Breakfast for a Blessing goes virtual celebrating 20 years of community blessings  

Christ Clinic’s Board of Directors is excited to announce its 9th Annual Breakfast for a Blessing – Celebrating 20 years of community blessings. This year’s event, presented by title sponsor Houston Methodist Hospital and hosted by Don McCoy, President of the Katy/Fulshear Chamber will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 8:00 am and will be presented virtually via Christ Clinic’s YouTube channel. Breakfast for a Blessing is Christ Clinic’s premiere fundraising event, raising close to $100,000 each year.

​This year’s speaker will be Thomas Goetz, Chief of Research at GoodRx. Thomas is an expert in applying data and design to help people make better healthcare decisions. Thomas co-founded Iodine.com, which joined the GoodRx family in 2016. Previously, Thomas was Executive Editor at WIRED, which he led to a dozen National Magazine Awards in as many years.

Christ Clinic invites the entire community to break bread and join them as they celebrate 20 years of service to Katy and its uninsured neighbors. With each ticket purchased, guests will receive a breakfast box catered by Great Harvest Bread Company to enjoy during the event. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests will have the option to pick up or have their breakfast personally delivered.

For ticket and sponsorship information visit www.christclinickaty.org For more information, contact Michael Peterson, Advancement Coordinator at 832-913-8476 or email at michael@christclinickaty.org.

About Christ Clinic

Christ Clinic, located at 25722 Kingsland Blvd, Suite 101, Katy, Texas 77494 is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable medical clinic offering high quality healthcare and health related services to those who are uninsured or underinsured primarily in Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties. The goal of Christ Clinic is to serve those who fall through the gap in Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act without the use of State or Federal funding. The clinic is supported by community partners, local churches, businesses, foundations and individuals.