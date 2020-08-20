Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston provides resources during COVID-19

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) continues to respond to the needs of the Club members and families it serves through innovative programming focused on food insecurity and educational support. Initiatives include drive-thru food distribution pantries and a new concept called The Blue (Learning) Lab, which is a designated learning center at select clubs for students who need support with online learning for school.

“Boys & Girls Clubs is committed to providing essential services to our Club community, including both children and parents, during this unprecedented pandemic,” says Kevin Hattery, president and CEO. “Our food effort includes pantries at Club locations, Hunger Not Impossible and Project Gives, which provides food resource cards for groceries.”

“On the learning front, our new Blue Lab, held during normal school hours, is ideal for students who do not have the in-person school option and need support for distance learning to progress at grade level,” Hattery continues. “Our constituents, many lower income, are disproportionately affected by the pandemic, including learning loss, which leads to an even wider gap in achievement. By having mentors and trained staff at our learning centers, these students can stay current with their academic work loads.”

Hattery noted that new research suggests that by September, most students will have fallen behind where they would have been if they had stayed in classrooms, with some losing the equivalent of a full school year’s worth of academic gains.

The Blue (Learning) Lab

The Blue Lab is designed to provide a safe and supportive learning environment during normal school hours for members that are enrolled in remote/distance school. The traditional “out of school time” Club will be transformed into a “lab” where members can attend virtual class, complete school assignments, and receive assistance from Club staff as needed. The Lab will align with the school district’s instructional design to offer supervision and instruction to youth. Participants will benefit from a safe place to access their school’s instructional programs as well as receive meal service, brain breaks and mentorship from BGCGH staff.

In Texas, more than 1.8 million students, including many BGCGH Club members, lack adequate access to internet services. Clubs can help fill that opportunity gap by ensuring members can utilize the internet and other technology, both during and after school. These Blue Lab centers around the Houston area begin opening this week, including Fort Bend, Wharton and Stafford Clubs. More learning centers will open in the coming weeks. Lab hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., which includes extended after-school time. Visit www.bgcgh.org to learn more about The Blue Lab; registration is required.

Drive-thru Food Pantries

Drive-thru food pantries, which provide groceries for families, are made possible through a collaboration with the Houston Food Bank, while “Grab & Go” Meals for kids is a collaboration with Be A Champion. Project Gives food resource cards and Hunger Not Impossible are made possible through a $150,000 Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund Grant jointly led by the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation and a $150,000 grant from The George Foundation. Locations can be found on the website.

These funds will also be used to continue distribution efforts and direct assistance to families experiencing food insecurity. A part of Project Gives is specifically designated for Fort Bend County families, also with grant money from The George Foundation.

For further information on Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s programming, including after-school virtual and in-person options, please visit www.bgcgh.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 26,000 youth ages 6 to 17 walk through our doors for our after-school and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts. Membership costs just $5 per school year and $25 for the entire summer. We are a United Way agency. For more information, visit our website www.bgcgh.org At Boys & Girls Clubs, we do whatever it takes to build great futures!

