The Faris Foundation Celebrates Childhood Cancer Awareness Month With “Let There Be Gold”

Annual campaign raises funds and awareness throughout the month of September with a national retail partnership and ongoing events

Throughout September, The Faris Foundation—a Houston-based nonprofit focusing on childhood cancer research, creative arts programs at children’s cancer centers and public engagement and awareness around childhood cancer—will hold its annual “Let There Be GOLD” campaign in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. All funds raised will support the Foundation’s mission to bring brighter days and better treatments to children with cancer.

“During his 3-year battle with cancer, our beloved son Faris was bewildered and saddened by the lack of public awareness around childhood cancer and its symbolic gold ribbon,” said Asha Virani, MD and mother of Faris D. Virani, Chief Angel Officer of the Faris Foundation. “He asked me, ‘Don’t kids matter? Aren’t we important? When I grow up, I will let there be GOLD.’ This is our call to action—to fulfill the wish of an angel and to raise awareness around the cause. We hope to continue to radiate the gold spirit every September and, more importantly, to keep the awareness and conversation around childhood cancer at the forefront, so that no child with cancer ever feels they don’t matter.”

The Faris Foundation’s commitment to addressing the lack of funding and research for childhood cancer is an urgent one. While childhood cancer is the leading cause of death in children in America, only 4 percent of federal funding for cancer research is allocated for childhood cancer. For underfunded cancers like Ewing sarcoma, which Faris was diagnosed with at age six, survival rates and treatments have not changed in decades despite continued progress in adult cancer treatments. The Faris Foundation plans to diminish this disparity by driving awareness and funding research in high-need, high-impact areas.

Anchored by a partnership with AT&T and Prime Communications, the largest AT&T authorized retailer, the Foundation’s annual “Let There Be GOLD” campaign leads awareness efforts with public education and fundraising endeavors at nearly 2,000 AT&T stores in 46 states. In 2019, over 110,000 customers contributed to a campaign that raised $1 million dollars for childhood cancer research and creative arts programs at children’s cancer centers.

The Foundation honors and recognizes children and families affected by childhood cancer through its series of signature September celebrations at children’s cancer centers, including Texas Children’s Hospital and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. In years past, these celebrations have consisted of gold parades at hospitals, art parties and talent shows. This year, in order to address the increased isolation children and families in cancer centers are facing, the Foundation has adapted its celebrations to include a socially distanced carnival for inpatients and the delivery of individually packed kits with golden craft supplies to facilitate a personal gold party for each child and family.

Other awareness campaign elements reflect creative arts, one of the Foundation’s three key areas. Aligned with The Faris Foundation’s core belief that every child should have access to art as a part of their treatment plan, new public art initiatives include the inaugural “Art is HOPE” juried art competition, an installation by famed muralist Anat Ronen and a series of free online art workshops each Saturday in September.

The public is invited to take part in the campaign throughout the month of September in a variety of ways:

AT&T customers at select stores nationwide can add a donation to The Faris Foundation at point-of-sale purchases. Find store locations in your state here: https://bit.ly/3h9a71X

Individuals can donate to the campaign by visiting lettherebegold.org

Raise awareness through “Let There Be GOLD” social media profile picture frames and story stickers, using campaign hashtag #LetThereBeGOLD and tagging The Faris Foundation

Attend a free virtual art class; sign up for updates at www.org/special-delivery/

In Houston, look out for a pop-up art installation by Anat Ronan

To learn more about The Faris Foundation, visit www.thefarisfoundation.org. To become involved with the “Let There Be GOLD” campaign, visit www.lettherebegold.org.

For more information and photos for the “Let There Be GOLD” campaign, visit the press kit at https://bit.ly/2Pl9s11.

About The Faris Foundation

The Faris Foundation is inspired Faris D. Virani’s remarkable words, vision and approach to his journey with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. The Faris Foundation focuses on three key areas: childhood cancer research, creative arts programs at children’s cancer centers and public engagement and awareness around childhood cancer. The work of The Faris Foundation is held to the high standards that Faris embodied in his nine years of earthly life: to be bold, original and transformative in all areas of life.