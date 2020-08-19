Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Rubio, Scott Introduce Resolution Commending SpaceX and NASA’s Successful Mission to the International Space Station

HOUSTON, Texas – Following the historic manned SpaceX Crew Dragon launch and mission to the International Space Station (ISS), U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation and Space, and Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) introduced a resolution congratulating the men and women at SpaceX and NASA for the successful mission and applauding the United States’ domestic capability to send American astronauts to the ISS from American soil.

Upon introducing the resolution, Sen. Cruz said:

“American astronauts reached the International Space Station after leaving American soil in an American spacecraft for the first time in nearly a decade. That is no small feat, and is a powerful reminder of our country’s strength and ingenuity. The Crew Dragon launch was years in the making, and would not have been possible without the bipartisan commitment to advancing our interests in space and a strengthening of our commercial space sector. When we work together, we can reach new heights, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that this launch marks the beginning of a new era of America’s leadership in space.”

Sen. Cornyn said:

“Texas continues to build on its legacy of leadership in human space exploration thanks to the work of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, SpaceX, and our vibrant aerospace community. I applaud all those who worked on this successful mission reasserting our nation’s ability to send Americans safely into space, and I look forward to future innovations from NASA’s partnership with the commercial space industry.”

Sen. Rubio said:

“The successful landing of American astronauts, launched on an American spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on the International Space Station is a victory for the United States and a remarkable achievement in space exploration. The Crew Dragon launch demonstrates America’s continued leadership in the space industry, something that every American should take pride in. I commend NASA, SpaceX, and the astronauts that achieved this great accomplishment, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure the United States remains a strong leader in the space industry, with a robust commercial sector, for decades to come.”

Sen. Scott added:

“I’m proud to join my colleagues to introduce a resolution in recognition of this historic launch and the limitless future of our space exploration. The space industry has long been an important and iconic part of Florida’s history and economy, and I look forward to continuing our work to make sure America and Florida remain the leader in space exploration.”

Read the full text of the resolution here.

Throughout his time in the Senate, Sen. Cruz has long championed America’s leadership in space and been a fierce advocate for commercial space development activities. Sen. Cruz has also been working vigorously to ensure the U.S. remains the dominant leader in low-earth orbit and beyond by pushing to extend the life of the ISS through 2030 and grow our human exploration activities.