Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Passing of Amer Fakhoury

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement on the passing of Amer Fakhoury:

“Amer Fakhoury was a beloved family man whose memory will not be forgotten. While visiting his homeland of Lebanon he was abducted, illegally detained, beaten, and imprisoned on false charges. I extend the most heartfelt sympathies to the Fakhoury family, and I pray that Amer is now resting in eternal peace.”

Amer Fakhoury, was a well-known and well-liked small business owner from Dover, New Hampshire, and was visiting Lebanon in September 2019 when his U.S. passport was confiscated. Soon after, he was taken into custody and tortured by Lebanese security officials. While in prison, it was discovered that he was suffering from stage 4 cancer. The United States subsequently exerted pressure on his captors and extracted him from Lebanon.