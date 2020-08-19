Houston Arboretum presents virtual wine class series in September

Registration now open for classes focusing on wines from South America

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents a series of three exclusive virtual classes in September that teach about the important integration of nature and winemaking. Each class has a different focus on the living world as participants learn about wines from South America.

All funds from this series support the Arboretum’s mission of nature education and conservation and is sponsored in part by Vine Connections and Double Decanted. Hosted by Katie Campbell of the Arboretum, the other leaders are Tiffany Ritter and Kelsey Low from the Arboretum, and Lizzy Butler (Vine Connections).

“At the Houston Arboretum, we offer programming for many different interests, and wine is just one of them,” says Debbie Markey, executive director. “While it would be ideal to meet in person for these wine classes, people are enthusiastic about our virtual option in which they can learn about wine and nature, in addition to receiving a special selection of South American wines and specialty Arboretum glasses as part of the class fee. We listen to feedback from members on what types of events they like, and wine and food events are near the top.”

The price per class is $85 for members and $95 for nonmembers, and you may sign up for one, two or three classes. Participants must be 21 or older. Registration closes at noon on the day of each class. Each class package (valued at $110 and up) includes two-three bottles of wine, two specialty Arboretum wine glasses, a charcuterie starter kit and all educational resources for the class. A recording of each class will be available for a limited time.

Classes include:

Session 1: Sustainability & South American Wines

Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Chile and Argentina boast some of the most environmentally conscious wineries in the world. They recognize the need to preserve nature in a way that protects the land for future generations. In this class, you will experience a variety of wines that are all crafted from sustainable or certified organic wine practices. You will also learn about the intricacies of these practices and their importance to the natural world.

https://houstonarboretum.org/events/sustainability-south-american-wines/

Supply pickup: Saturday-Wednesday (Aug. 29 – Sept. 2) from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Session 2 : Wings & Wine

Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

What’s the link between Burrowing Parrots, Black-necked Swans and Bonarda grapes? The same quirks of climate and geology that make great wines also create rich and unique bird habitat. Fly with us from the wild coast of Chile, home to refreshing wines and Giant Hummingbirds, to the mountain valleys of Argentina, where glacial rivers feed Malbec grapes and flamingos alike. As guests taste three delicious wines, they will learn about the landscape qualities that produce these wonderful flavors and support such interesting birds.

https://houstonarboretum.org/events/wings-wine/

Supply pickup: Saturday – Wednesday (Sept. 12 – 16) from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Session 3: Climate & Minerality: Flavors of Argentina

Sept. 30 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Geology and climate can tell an intricate story about a vineyard and its history. During this educational wine experience, you will travel through the foothills of the Andes to the famous region of Mendoza to explore the geological differences that give these wines their unique flavor profiles. Sommeliers use words like “earthy” and “chalky” to describe the minerality of wine, but how do you detect those flavors and what do those terms really mean? Raise a glass as the we examine how climate and soil types impact the taste of wine and explore the hidden micro-ecosystems beneath the surface.

https://houstonarboretum.org/events/climate-minerality-flavors-of-argentina/

Supply Pickup: Saturday – Wednesday (Sept. 26 – 30) from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For supply pick up, registrants must present a valid ID confirming birthdate of 21 years or older. No pickups will be provided outside of the specified timeframes, and no refunds are offered if supplies are not picked up.

To learn more about the wine classes, please visit https://houstonarboretum.org/. Upgraded and additional glasses are available for a fee. You can also get more information by calling the Houston Arboretum at 713-681-8433.

About

The mission of the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center is to provide education about the natural environment to people of all ages and to protect and enhance the Arboretum as a haven and as a sanctuary for native plants and animals. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, one of the first nature education facilities for children in the state of Texas, provides services to nearly 400,000 visitors annually. The Arboretum also provides nature education for more than 10,000 children annually. For more information about the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center and levels of membership, visit houstonarboretum.org.

