Katy Library Updates

The library is still closed, but we are continuing virtual programming and starting up some new things. If anything changes with our being closed, I’ll send you a separate email. Otherwise, here are the activities for Fall 2020:

Curbside Pickup at the Katy Library

While the Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road is closed to the public, we are offering curbside pickup to check out items on your library account. Request online or contact us at 281-391-3509 to place orders or for more information.

Monthly Take-Home Craft Kit at the Katy Library

Pick up a children’s craft kit each month at our no-contact curbside pickup. Even though the library’s closed, the fun doesn’t have to end! Call us at 281-391-3509 to schedule your pickup day and time. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy.

Weekly Facebook Story Time with the Katy Library

Join Ms. Amanda for a weekly story time every Wednesday morning on the library’s Facebook page. Even though the library’s closed, the fun doesn’t have to end! Call us at 281-391-3509 for more information. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road in Katy.

Virtual Knotty & Nice Club with the Katy Library

Show off your knitting and crochet skills with a virtual library group meeting every Wednesday at 3:00pm. Contact us at kt@hcpl.net or 281-391-3509 for an invitation. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road.

Virtual Teen Programs with the Katy Library

New events and plans are coming for Katy Library teens this Fall 2020. Call us at 281-391-3509 for the latest on virtual teen programs. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road.

New Virtual SciFi/Fantasy Book Club with the Katy Library

Meet other people and share your interest with our newest virtual book club. The meetings will be on the 2nd Wednesdays of each month at 7pm. The book selection can be picked up at the Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road in Katy. Contact us at kt@hcpl.net or 281-391-3509 for an invite.

Virtual Garden Club with the Katy Library

Join other gardeners in your area to learn new ways to grow. The group meets online every month on the 2nd Thursday at 11:00am. Contact us at kt@hcpl.net or 281-391-3509 for an invitation. The library is located at 5414 Franz Road.

Virtual Pages by the Pint Book Blub with the Katy Library

Our offsite book club has temporarily gone virtual. The Katy Library and the No Label Brewery invite you to join online for this monthly club. The group meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month at 7:00pm. The book selection can be picked up at the Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road in Katy. Contact us at kt@hcpl.net or 281-391-3509 for an invite.

Virtual Book & Bite Club with the Katy Library

Spend your coffee break with us virtually and discuss a book between bites on the last Thursday of each month at 10am. The book selection can be picked up at the Katy Library at 5414 Franz Road in Katy. Contact us at kt@hcpl.net or 281-391-3509 for an invite.