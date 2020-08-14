University of Kansas announces spring 2020 honor roll

More than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2020 semester.
The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 85 of 105 Kansas counties; 47 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 55 other countries.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare. The School of Architecture & Design did not post a dean’s list this term. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
Students from your state are listed below.
Texas
Mallory Clay, Aledo, School of Pharmacy
Reagan Ashworth, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Dylan Ditzenberger, Allen, School of Business
Cari Gregg, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Alexandra Osborn, Allen, School of Engineering
Edwin Shivers, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jack Williams, Argyle, School of Education
Kade Stewart, Arlington, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jonathan Vitale, Arlington, School of Music
Aubrey Arnold, Austin, School of Business
Michael Dolezal, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Matthew Everett, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Hayden Gilman, Austin, School of Journalism
Aj Gonzales, Austin, School of Social Welfare
Megan Gordon, Austin, School of Music
Carter Harrod, Austin, School of Music and School of Engineering
Jena Hawks, Austin, School of Education
Sydney Lyne, Austin, School of Business
Lydia Manley, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Lauren Molloy, Austin, School of Music
Emma Pinsky, Austin, School of Engineering
Rhiannon Pomerantz, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Lauren Louise Stallings, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Grace Wise, Austin, School of Education
Nathan Cornwall, Bedford, School of Business
Andrew Heyer, Bee Cave, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Sam LoMonaco, Bee Cave, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Daniel Wachsberg, Bellaire, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jessie Deaver, Belton, School of the Arts
Danielle Larson, Boerne, School of Education
Blake Hatcher, Buda, School of Business
Nyah Hay, Carrollton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Max Williams, Cedar Park, School of Education
Sam Packer, Colleyville, School of Business
Jared Wewers, Colleyville, School of Business
Deja Jones, Converse, School of Education
Devon Duron, Coppell, School of the Arts
Ali Stonecipher, Coppell, School of Pharmacy
Dagan Haehn, Corinth, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kaitlin Carroll, Cypress, School of Business
Shelby Gayre, D’Hanis, School of Education
Sydney Arnett, Dallas, School of Journalism
Annabelle Bragalone, Dallas, School of Business
Elizabeth Duncan, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Abby Erschen, Dallas, School of the Arts
Molly Fimian, Dallas, School of Business
Griffin Goldberg, Dallas, School of Business
Kyle Henry, Dallas, School of Pharmacy
Sami Laner, Dallas, School of Education
Simone Levy, Dallas, School of Business
Marcy Luttinger, Dallas, School of Journalism
Luke Markey, Dallas, School of Business
Rachel Pitcock, Dallas, School of Business
Keegan Senecal, Dallas, School of Business
Brandon Silansky, Dallas, School of Education
Marc Veloz, Dallas, School of Social Welfare
Julia Wolfe, Dallas, School of Business
Ariel Wyatt, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Grace Wiltgen, Denton, School of Education
Aniya Thomas, Duncanville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Colette Fisher, El Paso, School of Education
Andrew Hutchison, El Paso, School of Education
Lilly Sale, Euless, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Mandi Bever, Flint, School of Pharmacy
Erin Kelley, Flower Mound, School of Business
Audriana Suter, Flower Mound, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Madeline Berry, Fort Worth, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Alison Gabriel, Fort Worth, School of Nursing
Alyssa Jones, Fort Worth, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ben Summers, Fort Worth, School of Business
Caitlyn Barnes, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Rebecca Goldstein, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Taylor Hodes, Frisco, School of Engineering
Alyssa Leibengood, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Teddy Perkins, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Hollan Phillips, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Allison Robins, Frisco, School of Business
Mackenzie Sanders, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Elana Tran, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Alyssa Rooker, Fulshear, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jacob Neal, Gainesville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Julissa Gutierrez, Garland, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Monica Curiel, Glenn Heights, School of the Arts
Carly Cook, Grand Prairie, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kathryn Cross, Grapevine, School of Education
Blaine Van Hoosier, Grapevine, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jaedon Jaggers, Helotes, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Brenna Walker, Highland Village, School of Business
Shayna Brochstein, Houston, School of Education
Kaylee Croft, Houston, School of Pharmacy
Matt Fritsch, Houston, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jacob Glatstein, Houston, School of Education
Caroline Sharp, Houston, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Delaney Bird, Humble, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jelani Arnold, Irving, School of Education
Nathan Dodson, Irving, School of Engineering
Anna Barnhill, Katy, School of Business
Roland Strange, Katy, School of Business
Courtney Anderson, Keller, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Maddie Hoff, Keller, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Emily Kempen, Keller, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Brittany Irving, Killeen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Aaron Thomas, Knott, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Lauren Bauer, Lakeway, School of Engineering
Jirick Hunter, Lancaster, School of Education
Allie Burch, Lantana, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
William Hay, League City, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cole Knubley, League City, School of Business
Lorielle Daniel, Lewisville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ashton Davis, Lewisville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Lauren Faulkner, Lewisville, School of Business
Colby James, Lewisville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Lisa Martin, Little Elm, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Alexis Boyles, Lubbock, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kelsey Bradshaw, Lucas, School of Nursing
Jack Roosa, Manvel, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Sara Alani, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Avery Hall, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Conner Kelley, McKinney, School of Business
Sarah Malakoff, McKinney, School of Education
Elizabeth Phillips, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Music
Alexis Szewczyk, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ty Templeton, McKinney, School of Music
Morgan Harris, Missouri City, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Reese Spangler, Missouri City, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Isa Fimbres, Murphy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Madison Beathard, Plano, School of Education
Nathan Bennett, Plano, School of Engineering
Tatyana Clayton, Plano, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Megan Eversgerd, Plano, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Sophie Moore, Plano, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ryan Speckman, Plano, School of Business
Matthew Stevens, Plano, School of Business
Jasmin Albert, Port Arthur, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Zach Elmer, Prosper, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cameron Anderson, Richardson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jocelyn Brown, Richardson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Alexandra Naab, Richardson, School of Business
Paden Adams, Rockwall, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Emma Beaty, Rockwall, School of Engineering
Tatum Goff, Rusk, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Robert Cajas, San Angelo, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Emily Brenman, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Business
Laura Gutierrez, San Antonio, School of Social Welfare
Maitlin Harford, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jackson Kiesle, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jianni McDole, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Olivia Ravlin, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Matthew Stout, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Tarin Travieso, San Antonio, School of Education
Holly Richardson, Schertz, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Mya Sheridan, Schertz, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Leland Rogers, Sour Lake, School of Business
Rehnuma Alam, Southlake, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Sara McDonough, Southlake, School of Journalism
Johan Steen, Southlake, School of Business
Emma Hudson, Spring, School of Business
Lydia Schippers, Spring, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Julia Mougel, Sugar Land, School of Business
Jessica Neal, Sugar Land, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Afton Center, Weatherford, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Lily Chaffin, Wylie, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.