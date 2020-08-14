University of Kansas announces spring 2020 honor roll

More than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2020 semester.

The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 85 of 105 Kansas counties; 47 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 55 other countries.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare. The School of Architecture & Design did not post a dean’s list this term. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Students from your state are listed below.

Texas

Mallory Clay, Aledo, School of Pharmacy

Reagan Ashworth, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Dylan Ditzenberger, Allen, School of Business

Cari Gregg, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Alexandra Osborn, Allen, School of Engineering

Edwin Shivers, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jack Williams, Argyle, School of Education

Kade Stewart, Arlington, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jonathan Vitale, Arlington, School of Music

Aubrey Arnold, Austin, School of Business

Michael Dolezal, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Matthew Everett, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Hayden Gilman, Austin, School of Journalism

Aj Gonzales, Austin, School of Social Welfare

Megan Gordon, Austin, School of Music

Carter Harrod, Austin, School of Music and School of Engineering

Jena Hawks, Austin, School of Education

Sydney Lyne, Austin, School of Business

Lydia Manley, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lauren Molloy, Austin, School of Music

Emma Pinsky, Austin, School of Engineering

Rhiannon Pomerantz, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lauren Louise Stallings, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Grace Wise, Austin, School of Education

Nathan Cornwall, Bedford, School of Business

Andrew Heyer, Bee Cave, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Sam LoMonaco, Bee Cave, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Daniel Wachsberg, Bellaire, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jessie Deaver, Belton, School of the Arts

Danielle Larson, Boerne, School of Education

Blake Hatcher, Buda, School of Business

Nyah Hay, Carrollton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Max Williams, Cedar Park, School of Education

Sam Packer, Colleyville, School of Business

Jared Wewers, Colleyville, School of Business

Deja Jones, Converse, School of Education

Devon Duron, Coppell, School of the Arts

Ali Stonecipher, Coppell, School of Pharmacy

Dagan Haehn, Corinth, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Kaitlin Carroll, Cypress, School of Business

Shelby Gayre, D’Hanis, School of Education

Sydney Arnett, Dallas, School of Journalism

Annabelle Bragalone, Dallas, School of Business

Elizabeth Duncan, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Abby Erschen, Dallas, School of the Arts

Molly Fimian, Dallas, School of Business

Griffin Goldberg, Dallas, School of Business

Kyle Henry, Dallas, School of Pharmacy

Sami Laner, Dallas, School of Education

Simone Levy, Dallas, School of Business

Marcy Luttinger, Dallas, School of Journalism

Luke Markey, Dallas, School of Business

Rachel Pitcock, Dallas, School of Business

Keegan Senecal, Dallas, School of Business

Brandon Silansky, Dallas, School of Education

Marc Veloz, Dallas, School of Social Welfare

Julia Wolfe, Dallas, School of Business

Ariel Wyatt, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Grace Wiltgen, Denton, School of Education

Aniya Thomas, Duncanville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Colette Fisher, El Paso, School of Education

Andrew Hutchison, El Paso, School of Education

Lilly Sale, Euless, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Mandi Bever, Flint, School of Pharmacy

Erin Kelley, Flower Mound, School of Business

Audriana Suter, Flower Mound, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Madeline Berry, Fort Worth, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Alison Gabriel, Fort Worth, School of Nursing

Alyssa Jones, Fort Worth, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ben Summers, Fort Worth, School of Business

Caitlyn Barnes, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Rebecca Goldstein, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Taylor Hodes, Frisco, School of Engineering

Alyssa Leibengood, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Teddy Perkins, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Hollan Phillips, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Allison Robins, Frisco, School of Business

Mackenzie Sanders, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Elana Tran, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Alyssa Rooker, Fulshear, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jacob Neal, Gainesville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Julissa Gutierrez, Garland, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Monica Curiel, Glenn Heights, School of the Arts

Carly Cook, Grand Prairie, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Kathryn Cross, Grapevine, School of Education

Blaine Van Hoosier, Grapevine, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jaedon Jaggers, Helotes, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Brenna Walker, Highland Village, School of Business

Shayna Brochstein, Houston, School of Education

Kaylee Croft, Houston, School of Pharmacy

Matt Fritsch, Houston, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jacob Glatstein, Houston, School of Education

Caroline Sharp, Houston, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Delaney Bird, Humble, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jelani Arnold, Irving, School of Education

Nathan Dodson, Irving, School of Engineering

Anna Barnhill, Katy, School of Business

Roland Strange, Katy, School of Business

Courtney Anderson, Keller, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Maddie Hoff, Keller, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Emily Kempen, Keller, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Brittany Irving, Killeen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Aaron Thomas, Knott, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lauren Bauer, Lakeway, School of Engineering

Jirick Hunter, Lancaster, School of Education

Allie Burch, Lantana, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

William Hay, League City, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Cole Knubley, League City, School of Business

Lorielle Daniel, Lewisville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ashton Davis, Lewisville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lauren Faulkner, Lewisville, School of Business

Colby James, Lewisville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lisa Martin, Little Elm, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Alexis Boyles, Lubbock, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Kelsey Bradshaw, Lucas, School of Nursing

Jack Roosa, Manvel, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Sara Alani, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Avery Hall, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Conner Kelley, McKinney, School of Business

Sarah Malakoff, McKinney, School of Education

Elizabeth Phillips, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Music

Alexis Szewczyk, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ty Templeton, McKinney, School of Music

Morgan Harris, Missouri City, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Reese Spangler, Missouri City, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Isa Fimbres, Murphy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Madison Beathard, Plano, School of Education

Nathan Bennett, Plano, School of Engineering

Tatyana Clayton, Plano, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Megan Eversgerd, Plano, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Sophie Moore, Plano, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ryan Speckman, Plano, School of Business

Matthew Stevens, Plano, School of Business

Jasmin Albert, Port Arthur, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Zach Elmer, Prosper, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Cameron Anderson, Richardson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jocelyn Brown, Richardson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Alexandra Naab, Richardson, School of Business

Paden Adams, Rockwall, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Emma Beaty, Rockwall, School of Engineering

Tatum Goff, Rusk, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Robert Cajas, San Angelo, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Emily Brenman, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Business

Laura Gutierrez, San Antonio, School of Social Welfare

Maitlin Harford, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jackson Kiesle, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jianni McDole, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Olivia Ravlin, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Matthew Stout, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Tarin Travieso, San Antonio, School of Education

Holly Richardson, Schertz, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Mya Sheridan, Schertz, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Leland Rogers, Sour Lake, School of Business

Rehnuma Alam, Southlake, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Sara McDonough, Southlake, School of Journalism

Johan Steen, Southlake, School of Business

Emma Hudson, Spring, School of Business

Lydia Schippers, Spring, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Julia Mougel, Sugar Land, School of Business

Jessica Neal, Sugar Land, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Afton Center, Weatherford, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lily Chaffin, Wylie, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.