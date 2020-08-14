The start-up business bounce back strategy after a crisis – What does Ej Dalius have to suggest?

The entrepreneurial journey is never predictable! It has both successes and setbacks. And at times, delays and failure get doled out despite the entrepreneur trying his or her best, as is the case of COVID-19 pandemic after-effect. No start-up business entrepreneur anticipated this global pandemic outbreak could make business and the economy go to a complete standstill. The pandemic has also resulted in an economic recession, which has adversely affected both established and start-up businesses. Start-up businesses need to bounce back at the earliest and get over any crisis using proper tactics.

What does Eric J Dalius have to suggest?

Eric J Dalius, a leading entrepreneur, says that the pandemic isn’t the only crisis that start-up businesses have to witness. There can be other crises such as being out of the capital to fund a project, failure of a marketing or product launch campaign, data threats and cyber-attacks, sudden decrease of sales, and many more. Start-up businesses must address the challenges that the crisis brings and move on evolving from it more reliable and matured. The following tactics can help:

“Never lose your enthusiasm,” says Eric Dalius

It is essential for start-up business entrepreneurs to never lose motivation and enthusiasm about their business, despite any crisis or failure. An emergency or failure is a temporary situation, which will get better the moment entrepreneurs respond correctly. To keep their level of motivation and enthusiasm high, start-up entrepreneurs should study business case studies and learn from other entrepreneurs. A case in example is Eric Dalius and his entrepreneurial journey. You can read about it to understand the struggles and stay motivated to find a solution.

Plan of action

The faster way to get out of a crisis is to come up with a plan of action. For instance, if your business is suffering loss because of the pandemic, understand what you can do to minimize the damage! For example, it’s best to cease all manufacturing and marketing activities. Instead, it will help you if you promote your existing services and products. Create a plan on a month on month basis as predicting the future is a complicated task now. No one knows when everything will get back to normal. The short-term plans help to keep start-up businesses motivated.

Assess your business connections

Your start-up business will progress and revive from a crisis if you make the correct business associations and connections. According to Ej Dalius, take time to analyze your business connection and check how it has benefited you. If you think other business connections can help you, go ahead and get connected online and socially. It is also a time to get to know different bloggers and social influencers that can help you fight back the crisis and increase your online brand awareness and recall value.

Combating a crisis needs patience and the ability to make correct business decisions. Start-up business entrepreneurs often get overwhelmed by a disaster and think that to be the end of the world. Using the tactics mentioned above, you can channel your energies towards proactive action to bring about a distinct change in your start-up business.