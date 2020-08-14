Teacher “Wishes” Become a Reality at Katy ISD  

Just in time for the start of the school year, Katy Independent School District has partnered with Amazon to help teachers purchase some of those additional items they “wish” they could have to enhance their classroom experiences. Katy ISD teachers will receive up to $200 each to spend on Amazon through a District established budget. This is in addition to all the instructional supply and material needs already provided by Katy ISD campuses.

“As a District we are committed to ensuring our teachers receive everything they need to deliver high quality instruction and unparalleled learning,” said Superintendent Ken Gregorski. “We understand that there will always be a few additional items our teachers would love to incorporate into their classrooms, and we do not want the cost of those things to come out of their pocket,” added Gregorski.

The new District budget, designed for this initiative, is separate from campus budgets and does not affect Katy ISD’s overall instructional material and supply budget. Beginning next week, teachers will be able to log into Amazon to select the items they wish to purchase. Similar to Amazon 1-Click at home, the items will be delivered directly to teachers’ schools.

Below is Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski’s message to teachers.