Sen. Cruz Applauds Diplomatic Breakthrough Between Israel and the U.A.E.

HOUSTON, Texas – Following the announcement today that President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates, have reached a historical agreement on the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued this statement:

“I applaud the Trump administration and our Israeli and Emirati allies on establishing full relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. This is an historic achievement, and I look forward to continue working with the Trump administration and our Mideast allies to expand this agreement across diplomatic issues and the trade, security, energy, and health sectors, among much more. Today’s announcement is a critical milestone in America’s effort to advance peace in the region and counter Iran.”

Over the last eight years, Sen. Cruz has resolved to be Israel’s strongest defender in the Senate. In 2017, Sens. Cruz and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced the Safeguard Israel Act to cut off funding to the United Nations until Resolution 2334 is repealed. In 2018, Sen. Cruz attended the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. In 2019, Sen. Cruz introduced a resolution with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and commended the administration’s decision to recognize the reality of Israeli control over communities in territories Israel has controlled since June 1967. At the same time, Sen. Cruz has led the fight in the Senate to shred the Obama-Iran nuclear deal and has called for the collapse of the Iranian regime.